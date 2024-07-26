‘That’s The OJ in Her’: Trolls Say Black and Plastic Don’t Crack as Khloé Kardashian, 40, Finds Out She Has the Body of a 28-Year-Old 

Reality star Khloé Kardashian lived most of her 20s in the shadows of her now-billionaire sister Kim Kardashian.

But now, in 2024 and at the age of 40, a doctor has gassed her up, saying that she has the biological body of a 28-year-old, the same age as her little sister Kendall Jenner — who is a world-class model.

The good news, unfortunately, prompted people on social media to run back rumors about who her real father is and dredging up plastic surgery accusations.

Khloe Kardashian faces more comparisons to late Hall of Famer OJ Simpson. (Photos by Tim Ockenden – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The news was shared on the season 5 finale of the family’s hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” Matt Dawson, CEO of Trudiagnostic, the epigenetics company that produces the biological age kits, read the results to Kim, their mother Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick, the ex of Kourtney Kardashian.

The trailer from the episode dropped showing Khloé’s anxiety to get the results of the test, especially because she loves junk food, sugar, both things that might be considered bad for her.

In the clip, Dr. Dawson is seen walking the Kardashians through the detailed findings of their tests and explains the significance of epigenetic markers and how they relate to their overall health, aging process, and likelihood to contract certain diseases.

“Kris, when I look at your results the first thing we’ll talk about is your biological age. So you are six years younger than your chronological age,” Dr. Dawson shared with the celebrity momager, who is 68 years old.

The SKIMS founder and former wife of Kanye West was up next.

“I hope I’m younger,” Kim said before hearing the good news that she actually was.

“You’re younger,” he told her, “So you should give yourself a pat on the back.”

Kim, who is 43, is said to have the body of a 34-year-old. “Wait that’s almost 10 years younger,” she boasted.

The physician told the mother of four that the most impressive thing was that she was aging “18% slower than most people” her age. After gloating about how young she felt, she passed it on to Khloé.

“I’ve told your mother and your sister that that all world-class agers,” the doctor began. He then delivered the spectacular news, “You are a world champion.”

When the results came back that she was 28, 12 years younger than her actual age, she could not contain her screaming.

I’ve been getting Straightening treatments on my hair for years. 🤦🏼‍♀️ I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls 💜 pic.twitter.com/gxMVZWK0bf — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 13, 2021

Social media weighed in on the news.

“Plastic preserves,” someone quipped, another joined in with the drag, saying, “Plastic is still plastic,” and pointing to the rumors that over the years she has a lot of work done.

Then others dug into other rumors, suggesting Khloé truly is younger than her family. In their minds, that’s because her father is actually the late O.J. Simpson, the best friend and client of their deceased father, the Armenian-American Rob Kardashian Sr.

One tweeted, “So Khloé is doing biological tests now, cool. Are we finally gonna learn about her biological dad?”

Along the same lines, someone pushed harder with a gif, “When is she gonna learn who her biological father is?”

When is she gonna learn who her biological father is? pic.twitter.com/uKMaw8P8KL — Dennis Depew (@DDepew1975) July 25, 2024

Another joked, flat out saying the name, “That’s The OJ in Her!”

Rumors about O.J. being Khloé’s dad have persisted over decades due to several factors. Some believe Khloé bears more of a resemblance to Simpson and his older daughter Arnelle Simpson than her legal father.

Then people point to Kris publicly admitting to having multiple extramarital affairs during her marriage to Robert and the disgraced football player’s close relationship with the Kardashian family.

The Kardashian patriarch was a key member of Simpson’s defense team during his 1995 murder trial, which also in a weird way added to the speculation, despite public denials from both Khloé and Simpson about the rumor.

Five years before his death, Simpson took to Twitter to say the rumor is “bogus” and “tasteless,” particularly because he was close like a brother to his friend.

“Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a great time together when they were together,” he said in a video.

He continued, “Unfortunately, that ended. But never — and I want to stress never—in any way, shape, or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless.”

The Hall of Famer went on to say he is proud of Khloé and all of his friend’s daughters.

“The simple fact of the matter is … she’s not mine,” Simpson said, insisting that he was not her father.

“It’s nowhere close to being true,” he said in 2022 on the “Full Send” podcast.

Sadly, Simpson passed earlier this year in April after battling prostate cancer at 76.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Paternity rumors aside, despite eating badly, Khloé has taken fitness to heart over the years, working out to shed the label of being the “fat one.”

TMZ recently confronted Khloé in her confessional after she heard the news. She said, “Never in a million years! If I had to bet money, I would’ve never bet on myself … Kim is livid, by the way. I know she’s pissed.”

“The world needs to know that me, the fat one, is now better than the best one,” she exclaimed.

“My tagline on ‘Keeping Up’ was, ‘I’m the fat funny sister,’ if you look at the opening of the show,” she said. “The fat funny sister is 12 years older than her chronological age,” she continued, apparently intending to say “younger” instead of “older.”

Now a gym rat, she’s even started her own fitness app where she shows people how she works out, Khlo/Fit.