Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Plan His & Hers Plastic Surgeries for the Holidays, Weeks After Claims Momager Wants to Outshine Her Daughters

Celebrity momager Kris Jenner has always been mindful of her image, first as the wife of two highly successful men and now as the matriarch of a family known for setting beauty and fashion trends.

Recently, reports from someone who says that they are close to her suggest that Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have been feeling self-conscious after gaining a few extra pounds and are looking for ways to slim down. Sources previously told Life & Style that the 69-year-old has been comparing herself to her four daughters, who often flaunt their sculpted physiques on social media all the time.

With the holiday season approaching, Kris is reportedly considering liposuction to regain her trim figure and maintain her spot as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous moms, bringing to life in real-time the name of her old E! reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: (L-R) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

A source allegedly told Radar Online that Kris and Corey gained weight by eating a lot of food and going on drinking binges. The two, according to another tipster, are looking for “a quick fix.”

The person told the outlet, “It’s much easier to get the fat sucked out than it is to diet and exercise it away.”

Adding, “They love their food and wine and have been going overboard with it, as anyone can tell by their pudgy looks.”

The supposed insider further alleges that the new show, “The Kardashians,” on Hulu is experiencing extremely low ratings, and it is stressing Kris out.

“The stress is getting to Kris, and she’s eating more because of it,” the sources said. “While it might help to calm her down, it’s all come at a cost to her waistline. She won’t be able to fit into her holiday clothes unless she does something drastic!”

Around this time last year, Kris lost a lot of weight. Many believed she followed the same lane as Sharon Osbourne, another reality star and celebrity momager. The tipster made sure that they addressed her use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic when losing the pounds this time.

“ She doesn’t want to go near Ozempic this time around,” the insider said. “She’s not only afraid of the side effects but also the gossip, like what happened last year.”

Fans believe that Kris’ desire to stay looking as young as her children is creepy when she looks great for her age.

In one episode of “The Kardashians,” mom took a biological age test with both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Dr. Matt DawsonCEO of Trudiagnostic, the epigenetics company that produces the biological age kits, told her that based on his analysis, she was in excellent health for her age.

His test looked at the significance of epigenetic markers and how they relate to their overall health, aging process, and likelihood to contract certain diseases, and said, based on that, she is “six years younger than your chronological age.”

But both her daughters appeared to be even younger.

This is why when Life & Style reported that Kris feels insecure about her looks in comparison to her daughters, fans were aghast.

“She looks good, no one is disputing that, and obviously lots of work is still being done, likely Botox, lasers, fillers, but it’s not just her face,” the insider said, adding later in the interview, “She loves to compare her daughters as a benchmark. She looks to Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, especially for inspiration.”

Fans have long told her simply to “embrace” her age and stop with all of the cosmetic procedures.

One wrote on social media, “Just STOP. So ridiculous. Every time I see your family’s faces, they get more distorted. Nothing beautiful about this. It’s starting to get creepy.”

Another said, “Do better… stop promoting unreal beauty expectations. This is so obviously filtered to the max. Embrace your aging.”

The source says that with both Kris and Corey being chubby, the famous momager wants to do all that they can do to zip to results before Christmas.

“With the holiday season upon us,” the source said, “They don’t have any time to waste, so they’re going to get a quick fix with lipo. Kris wants to look good at her annual party and is demanding Corey do the same.”

Apparently, Corey has no choice but to comply. The insider said, “Whatever Kris wants, Kris gets.”

In this case, it is a sexy new body.