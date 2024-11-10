‘It’s Starting to Get Creepy’: Kris Jenner’s Alarming New Look Raises Eyebrows as Inner Circle Fears She’s Trying to Compete with Daughters

It seems that people within Hollywood momager Kris Jenner’s circle believe she’s gone overboard with cosmetic procedures to maintain her appearance.

Life & Style reports it spoke with an alleged source who shared that the 69-year-old matriarch behind the Kardashian and Jenner empires has undergone various cosmetic procedures to keep up with her influencer daughters.

The person also noted that Jenner is incredibly insecure about her looks and growing older in a world that values youth.

One of Kris Jenner’s alleged friends says she wants to look as young as her daughters, despite being over 25 years older than they are. (Photo Instagram @krisjenner)

“She looks good, no one is disputing that, and obviously lots of work is still being done, likely Botox, lasers, fillers, but it’s not just her face,” the source said.

The tipster added, “She’s tweaking other parts of her body, too. If she sees any cellulite or wrinkles, she’s zapping them off.”

Jenner, who was married to the late Robert Kardashian, Sr., and then Bruce [now-Caitlyn] Jenner, is currently dating Corey Gamble, a man 25 years her junior.

With her boyfriend, who is a year younger than her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and who is the same age as Kim Kardashian, Jenner’s circle believes she’s living in a world of younger people.

Gamble is only a few years older than her other children also. Her daughters Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are 39, 28, and 26, respectively, while her only son, Rob Kardashian Jr., is 37.

Rather than embracing a more mature image, the source revealed that Jenner aims to keep up with her children and be viewed on equal footing with both them and her younger partner.

“She loves to compare her daughters as a benchmark. She looks to Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, especially for inspiration, and she’s always questioning them on the latest trends among the younger generations,” the person allegedly said to the outlet.

Interestingly enough, fans on social media seem to agree with the alleged anonymous source.

Recently, she posted a picture of herself in a robe and they came out in full force, begging her and her children to stop with the nipping and tucking.

“Just STOP. So ridiculous. Every time I see your families faces, they get more distorted. Nothing beautiful about this. It’s starting to get creepy,” one person wrote.

Another said, “C’mon, embrace your age.”

A third comment agreed, adding, “Do better… stop promoting unreal beauty expectations. This is so obviously filtered to the max. Embrace your aging.”

As a grandmother of 13, Jenner “truly believes she’s on a par with” her glamorous daughters, who can charge up to a million dollars per social media posts and are amongst the top 10 highest-paid social media accounts in the world.

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the Kardashian & Jenner Clans, blending in seamlessly with her five daughters, one son and thirteen grandchildren. (Photo: Instagram/ @krisjenner)

However, the source expressed concern, adding, “The feeling is, though, that if Kris continues on this course, she’ll ruin her looks completely, but she’s so obsessed with beauty and image she doesn’t realize it.”

Interestingly, when Jenner emerged in the spotlight in the late ’70s, she was the wife of one of Hollywood’s rising star attorneys and a beauty that many in entertainment talked about. In the ’80s and the ’90s, she cut her hair and started rocking her signature short cut, creating a wave that many copied — a trendsetter in her own right.

However, as her daughters, two who are (or have been) billionaires because of her genius maneuvering, have taken her place as popular beauties, those around her believe she is struggling, hoping to fit in.

Surprisingly, it is her relationship with Gamble that seems to have helped ease her age-related worries.

On the May 30 episode of the Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians,” she explained how he reassures her that age isn’t an issue.

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody older than you?’ I didn’t get the age gap. And he taught me that age is just a number. A f—king big number, but it’s a number,” she said in her testimonial.

As Jenner continues to push the limits on maintaining her youthful appearance, her alleged inner circle seems to wonder: Will she ever truly feel comfortable in her own skin?