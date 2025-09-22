‘The Damage that Family Has Done’: Kanye West Points Finger at Kris Jenner, Blaming Kim K’s Mom for Destroying His Reputation

An explosive scene from a new documentary about Kanye “Ye” West has the internet in a frenzy.

West, 48, is the primary figure in the film “In Whose Name?” from director Nico Ballesteros, which was mostly shot on iPhones over six years. But fans online are buzzing about one scene in particular featuring the rapper and his then–mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Kanye West went off on his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in raw footage from the new “In Whose Name?” documentary. (Photos by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jenner, 69, is the mother of Ye’s ex-wife and mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian, 44. After exchanging wedding vows in 2014, the celebrity couple, once collectively known as KimYe, finalized their divorce in 2022.

“In Whose Name?” features a heated interaction between West and Jenner over the artist’s well-being. The Grammy Award winner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, and he made his mental health struggles a theme of his 2018 album “Ye.”

Numerous blogs uploaded footage of the confrontation that reportedly took place in 2018 to Instagram that shows West repeatedly screaming at Jenner as she stood next to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s–t. And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated,” a MAGA hat-wearing Ye said to Kris. “I’d rather be dead than be on medication.”

West added, “No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit. But if you go online, that’s 50 percent of what people are saying. At least. Am I lying?”

Jenner responded, “It doesn’t matter.” West thunderously fired back, “It does matter! It does matter!”

Gamble, 44, then attempted to tone down the aggression, but the “College Dropout” artist again began shouting, “It does matter!”

As the unsuccessful 2020 presidential candidate starts to storm out of the room, Kris tells West, “It matters to us and you. It doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think.”

The video ends with the music producer asking the Jenner-Kardashian matriarch if she had an effect on his mental health. She responded,” Yes! I’m saying, ‘Yes.’ I love you.”

West’s intense interaction with Jenner has gone viral, sparking fans to weigh in on the “Goldigger” hitmaker’s behavior towards the grandmother of his four children and Jenner’s reaction.

“She handled it well. If you deal with people who have mental health issues, screaming back and arguing back wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

However, a second person expressed, “I feel like this crash-out is valid. She’s literally the queen of PR. Her family thrives on social media foolishness. So, to say that it doesn’t matter what the public thinks is both hypocritical and hilarious coming from her.”

Gamble caught heat, too, when one commenter wrote. “Corey. Get up because why [are] you letting him scream at her like that?” The entire Jenner-Kardashian clan caught a stray when someone posted, “I don’t think anyone understands the damage that family has done to his image.”

“Wow, now we know what Kim was going through behind closed doors,” read a comment that focused on Kardashian’s possible troubling experience being married to the Yeezy brand founder for seven years.

According to the New York Post, the “In Whose Name?” documentary also includes moments with West and Kardashian going back to 2018. The pair initially started dating in 2012. They share four kids: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 6.

The doc is also stacked with cameos by other celebs such as Lady Gaga, Drake, LeBron James, Chris Rock, Diddy, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Candace Owens, and Charlie Kirk.

“In Whose Name?” features over 3,000 hours of recorded footage, which was trimmed down to the final cut of an hour and 46 minutes.