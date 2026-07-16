‘He Wasn’t the One’: Meagan Good Shares Why Jonathan Majors Gets a Version of Her DeVon Franklin Never Did, and Fans Say It All Makes Sense

When Megan Good found her first husband, DeVon Franklin, many thought it was for sure a good thing.

Good, who had strong beliefs in faith, fell for a pastor who defended her against church critics who objected to her revealing wardrobe.

So it was shocking when the two announced their split in 2021, after nearly 10 years of marriage. It was even more shocking when Good revealed in a 2025 interview that Franklin had left her.

Meagan Good says she’s a better wife now after her divorce from DeVon Franklin. (Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Both actors have now moved on. Good tied the knot in March 2025 with actor Jonathan Majors, and Franklin wed celebrity fitness coach Maria Castillo just five months later.

Neither Good nor Franklin has ever shared a detailed explanation of why they ended their marriage, other than hinting they grew apart.

In a recent interview with Danielle Brooks for “The InnerMission Podcast,” Good briefly discussed her performance as a wife to Majors as compared to her union with Franklin.

At one point, Brooks asked Good if she had any advice to share for people scared of going through a divorce.

“It turned out to be the biggest blessing for both of us, and now for his wife and me and my husband,” Good explained.



The 44-year-old recalled being mad at God for telling her to marry Franklin, only for them to divorce years later. She also had a fear of divorcing around that 10-year mark, just like her parents did.

“And then when it did ultimately happen,” Good continued, “I was just like, ‘Lord, I just don’t trust you anymore.’ I was like, ‘You bamboozled me.’”

After their split in 2021, the actress sought therapy for a year and stopped drinking for seven months.

“What I realized is like God didn’t lie about anything. Everything God said was true at that time,” Good shared. “That was my husband at that time. Everything that I needed to get from that, I got from that. Everything I needed to give to that, I gave to that. And we’re both better because of it.”

Reflecting further on her role as a wife in both marriages, she admitted, “I know I’m a better wife because of that experience.”

Good said she was thankful for the person she has become in this season, and she acknowledges that she couldn’t have been this person without going through that experience.

“I think I love way deeper, because I don’t have any fear,” she said.

Divorce was the worst thing after death that she believed could happen, but now that she’s gone through it, she does not fear it.

She said, “So then it gave me the capacity to love my husband in a totally — just — I mean amazing. It’s just so wonderful.”

Detailing her current relationship with Majors, she said, “It’s just so wonderful the person he is, the adventure, the life that we have together, the way we interact with each other, the way we see parenthood, all of that.”

When Good and Majors first started dating, Majors was deep in legal challenges after being accused by his ex-girlfriend of assault.

In April 2024, he was sentenced to attend a 52-week domestic violence counseling program and probation.

Fans reacted to Good’s confession on The Jasmine Brand’s post. One person believe, “He wasn’t the one, I could always see that.”

Another person wrote, “Rejection doesn’t feel good but its a true blessing for us.”

A third said, “We never see it as we are in it. But when we are out!? Whew! Thank you God!”

After confirming that Franklin walked out on her on “The Jason Lee Podcast,” Good kept a similar positive tone about the decision.

She said she wouldn’t share too many details but assured Jason Lee that no one did anything wrong and that she didn’t believe they had failed.

The “Divorce in the Black” star said that she also grew and learned a lot.

In an interview on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday,” Franklin talked about his recovery from the divorce.

He said he lived in a hotel for one year, with a chair overlooking Sunset Boulevard, where he’d sit and reflect.

“I had to retrace my steps, and so often it’s very easy when you go through something to point to the other person and say, ‘Well, what they didn’t do,’ but that really doesn’t do anybody any good,” Franklin explained.

But instead of that, he decided to look inward by getting a life coach, a therapist, a spiritual counselor, and he journaled. He said he acknowledged his hurt and reality at the time, which was essential for him to heal.