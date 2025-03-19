‘The Happiest Day of My Life’: Jonathan Majors Confirms Surprising Details of His Secret Marriage to Meagan Good

Actor Jonathan Majors shocked fans when he emotionally confirmed rumors that he and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, have officially tied the knot.

Majors was a special guest on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show “Sherri” on March 19, where the TV host asked the burning question all fans wanted to know. “I read that y’all got married yesterday,” said Shepherd, causing Majors to blush. “You gotta tell me about this day.”

Meagan Good shows off her engagement ring with fiancé Jonathan Majors as they attend Ebony Power 100 Gala at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo: Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

“I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,'” said Majors. “I love that woman so much.”

When asked to detail how it all went down, Majors shared that during a trip to Paris, he asked Good’s father for his daughter’s hand. Following a long conversation, Good’s father gave his blessing. Majors revealed that his mother, a pastor, flew from their hometown of Dallas to officiate the wedding. Meagan’s mother was also at the small private ceremony. “It was always the plan,” Majors explained while sharing details of the engraved wedding rings he and Good exchanged.

On March 18, TMZ reported that after a four month engagement, the couple secretly wed in a small, private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles. The news comes days before Majors makes his highly anticipated return to the big screen with his new film “Magazine Dreams.”