Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Claims He Told Her to ‘Sacrifice’ for Him Like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama

Jonathan Majors‘ ex-girlfriend and domestic assault accuser, Grace Jabbari, reportedly told prosecutors that the “Creed III” actor told her to be more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

During opening arguments for Majors’ domestic assault trial in New York on Dec. 4, Manhattan assistant district attorney Michael Perez alleged that the 34-year-old actor used “psychological abuse” to manipulate Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Perez claimed that Jabbari said Majors told her she needed to make sacrifices like the former First Lady and late wife of Martin Luther King Jr., according to Business Insider.

“He told Grace Jabbari that she needs to live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama to make sacrifices for him, because, he told her, ‘I am a great man,'” said Perez. “He told her that she needed to comport herself in the way he needed her to be.”

The prosecutor also said that Majors manipulated Jabbari by threatening suicide as a means to control her. The former couple met on the set of “Ant-Man” and dated for two years prior to their breakup following an argument last March.

“He began to snap at Grace Jabbari and became manipulative. He even threatened suicide to control her,” said Perez, adding that Majors “demanded total compliance.”

Jabbari reportedly became angry and tried to grab Majors’ cell phone after he received a text from a woman listed as “Cleopatra” in the actor’s phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you!” The two were reportedly riding in the back of a car-for-hire at the time of the incident on March 25.

The 30-year-old testified on Dec. 5 that she was often afraid to set off Majors’ “rage and aggression,” according to People magazine.

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Grace Jabbari Testifies About His 'Rage' as She Takes the Stand at Assault Trial https://t.co/Pu4bsuu6Sc via @people — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) December 5, 2023

“His face kind of changes when he gets into that place,” Jabbari testified. “He’s a big guy so you just want to step back.”

Majors is accused of grabbing Jabbari’s arm, twisting and breaking her middle finger, and hitting her “right ear” resulting in a cut. He is also accused of pushing her into a vehicle and causing her to “fall backwards.” His charges include two counts of third-degree assault, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Jabbari also was arrested by the NYPD for misdemeanor assault and harassment, but the prosecutor decided not to pursue the case against her.

“The Harder They Fall” actor denied that he abused Jabbari and claimed she assaulted him when she saw the text on his cell phone. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, described his ex-girlfriend as a drunk and a woman scorned who was angry over his infidelity.

Chaudhry noted the actor’s upcoming film “Magazine Dreams,” which was a major winner at the Sundance Film Festival. Majors earned Oscar buzz for his role in the film about a pro bodybuilder caring for his grandfather, but the movie was recently shelved after the assault allegations came to light. Chaudhry noted that Majors’ career has been negatively affected by Jabbari’s allegations.

“His career seemed unstoppable until she made these false allegations,” said Chaudhry. “In revenge, she made these false allegations to ruin Jonathan Majors and destroy everything he had worked so hard for.”

Chaudhry also told jurors that the driver of the vehicle the former couple was riding in on March 25 called Jabbari a “psycho girl.” She added that a jealous Jabbari scratched Majors’ face, tore his jacket and ripped two buttons off his coat before he ran away with Jabbari chasing him. Chaudhry is also expected to present evidence that Jabbari went clubbing after the incident and used Majors’ credit card to buy expensive drinks.

Jabbari also allegedly sent Majors a text saying, “I guess you’re with Cleopatra right now. We were supposed to get married, how could you do this to me?”

Majors reportedly spent the night in a hotel and upon returning home, found a drunken Jabbari in the closet of his apartment. He called 911 saying she was unresponsive and needed help, but he was arrested. Jabbari wasn’t arrested until October when Majors accused her of attacking him.

It’s unknown whom she is referring to as “Cleopatra.” But months ahead of the trial, Majors began dating actress Meagan Good, who was hand in hand with Majors during a court appearance last week.

He hasn’t given any statements since the trial began, which is expected to last over the next several weeks.