‘She Looks Miserable’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Date Night Has Fans Convinced There’s Trouble In Paradise After Zooming In on Her Facial Expression

After almost two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still going strong — or so they appear to be.

Rumors continuously swirl about whether the two are getting engaged or considering of having a baby. And each week they struggle to escape the gossip mill or any speculation about a breakup.

This is the case for their recent outing in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 23. Swift and Kelce were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant called Harry’s. However, the photos that surfaced from that date night had fans assuming something was off in their relationship.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s dinner date leaves fans concerned that they are heading for a breakup. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Swift and Kelce walked hand-in-hand in the restaurant as they headed to their table.

The “Bad Blood” singer opted for a soft flirty outfit by wearing a white loose-fitted dress with pink flowers. Her hairstyle of choice was a messy updo which she chose to wear in its naturally curly state. Through the grainy photos, it also looked like the singer had on her signature cherry red lipstick.

As for her NFL player boyfriend, he wore a more relaxed vacation look. He had on a heavily patterned black shirt and what appeared to be light colored pants, topped with a dark colored cap that covered his hair.

Despite being on what looked like a romantic date, fans who zoomed in on Swift’s facial expressions began jumping to conclusions. In one photo, the “Marry Me” singer was walking next to the Kansas City Chiefs player with a wine glass in her hand but appeared to have a neutral expression. Some fans took that as her looking unhappy, even though she was smiling in another picture as the two sat at their table.

One person wrote in the comments section of the Daily Mail article about the outing, “She looks miserable.”

Another said, “The beginning of the end, before Travis led the way, looked excited, in all of the early pictures, now he looks less than thrilled and dragging along in the back.”

An Instagram fan page account for Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce posted a separate photo of their outing, which led to more fans sharing their concerns for Swift, who had a serious facial expression as Kelce was talking to her.

One person posted, “She looks extremely sad or worried here.”

Someone else wrote, “Looks like we are interrupting a serious conversation.”

There have not been any definitive signs that Swift and Kelce are headed for a breakup. In fact, on May 26, the Daily Mail reported that there were rumors of an engagement timeline for the couple. Allegedly, the Kansas City Chiefs player is looking to propose after he finishes his next season of football which begins again in September.