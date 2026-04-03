‘Blake Won’t Be Invited’: Rumors Swirl That Taylor Swift Dropped Blake Lively Like a Bad Habit Ahead of Her Big Day, Signaling Their Friendship Is Still Damaged

Actor Justin Baldoni has scored a major victory two years after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against him, signaling a step closer to the end of their tedious legal battle.

Lively filed her complaint back in December 2024, accusing her “It Ends With Us” co-star of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on set.

Baldoni — who was also the director of the film — responded with a $400 million countersuit where he accused Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy, alleging a smear campaign.

And after Lively’s bestie, Taylor Swift, was dragged into the drama, suspicions swirl around whether there’s space for a reunion following the latest legal update.

Taylor Swift allegedly left Blake Lively off of her Bachelorette party list. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

(Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

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Why is Swift mentioned? In Baldoni’s filing, he accused Swift of trying to pressure him to approve of Lively’s rewrites of the “It Ends With Us” script.

Private text messages between her and Lively were summoned and unsealed in court, revealing that Swift referred to Baldoni as a “b-tch” among other names and advised Lively to use powerful connections to steer production and perception.

Since the pop singer’s name entered Baldoni and Lively’s mess publicly, she has allegedly taken several steps back from Lively, and their friendship has suffered because of it.

Lively’s case took a major hit this week in federal court as United States District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of 13 of her claims, wiping out counts of conspiracy, harassment, and defamation. Baldoni maintained he never touched or kissed her without consent, contradicting her statements.

Liman also barred Lively from pursuing the claims under federal civil rights law, noting she was an independent contractor, not an employee.

There seems to be no clear sign that the ladies will reconcile anytime soon, but the “Gossip Girl” star will miss one of the biggest moments of the “Shake It Off” singer’s life.

Eight months after getting engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, Swift is settling her plans for a bachelorette party — and Lively doesn’t appear to be invited.

On April 2, US Weekly reported its source the magazine didn’t name said the 36-year-old is looking to plan multiple trips, “so all of her closest friends can be there. There could be multiple getaways, and they all will be extremely private, with just Taylor and her close girlfriends.”

Apparently, Swift’s friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, Kylie Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson are all planning something big for the bride to be.

But when readers were informed about Lively’s apparent upcoming absence at Swift’s special celebration under US Weekly’s page, fans were somewhat in shock, while others said it’s to be expected.

One person said, “We know fake lively won’t be there.” Another person wrote, “I take it Blake won’t be invited in public then?”

Someone else shading Swift on The Daily Mail said, “What about best friend Blake Lively, with whom Taylor plotted the destruction of an innocent man (Justin Baldoni)?”

Last month, gossip mavens alleged that Swift would also not be inviting Lively and Reynolds to her wedding

Purported insiders who spoke with blogger Rob Shuter said, “They are not invited. Period. Taylor wants a drama-free day, and she no longer trusts Blake or Ryan.”

Since Swift put a pause on their friendship, Lively’s text messages allegedly have gone unanswered and she apparently has taken a step back from being a godparent to Lively and Reynolds’ four children: James Reynolds, 11, Inez Reynolds, 9, and Betty Reynolds, 6, and 3-year-old Olin Reynolds.

For now, Lively still follows Swift on Instagram, indicating that there is still hope for them to make up.

As for Baldoni, he and Lively go to trial next month in New York City over his countersuit.