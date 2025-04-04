‘No S—t Sherlock!’: Taylor Swift Fans Rip Into Travis Kelce After He Reportedly Makes Astonishing Accusation About Dating the Pop Star

Lately, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been keeping a low profile when it comes to their love lives together. While it’s something they are apparently choosing to do together, it’s a decision that Kelce supposedly hopes will benefit him. In an April 1 report from Us Weekly, an unidentified source stated that the Chiefs star believes the extreme attention surrounding his relationship has affected his performance on the field.

The source claims, “Travis wants to take [a breather] from the public eye. He was working too much last year, and he didn’t play as well as he wanted. He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor.”

Kelce had an eventful year indeed. He starred in Ryan Murphy’s new FX thriller series “Grotesquerie” and made his acting debut. He also hosted Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?”

Travis Kelce allegedly believes his relationship with Taylor Swift threw him off his game. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Despite all of that, he was not performing at his best on the football field. The tight end had a slow start to the season before he eventually finished the regular season with 97 receptions for 823 yards and just three touchdowns. His average of 8.5 yards per catch was the lowest of his career and considerably below 12.1-yard career average.

The culmination of what was for Kelce a luckluster season came when the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Chiefs struggled to score throughout the game before losing 40-22, when Kelce only had four catches for 39 yards at the Eagles harried Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the whole game.

Fans reacted to Kelce to what they interpreted as his alleged suggestions that overbearing attention led to his drop in performance last season.

One commenter on Daily Mail’s report wrote, “He blamed her? Maroon [sic].”

A Taylor Swift supporter added, “Travis is a clown who is 100 steps below Taylor. She should get rid of him ASAP.”

Another comment wrote, “It is called distracted, and all you have to blame is yourself.”

A fourth individual under following TMSPN on X commented, “No sh#%! Sherlock.”

No sh#%! Sherlock — Billy jack (@Billyjack0845) April 2, 2025

Us Weekly’s purported source also declared that “Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing.”

A different source, who was also unnamed, told the site that the couple just “needed time for themselves,” adding, “Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they’re still very much together and in love. They’re just taking a break from the public eye.”

During Kelce’s athletic struggles, questions started surfacing about his retirement. But earlier this month, in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he shut down any confusion and let it be known that he would be coming back to play.

Trav breaks down everything that went into his decision to return for Year 13



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW @audible_com pic.twitter.com/cQlP4WHJmU — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 5, 2025

“The biggest thing is that I f–king love playing the game of football. I still feel like I can play at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year,” he said. “I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me.”

“Kansas City, baby, we’re back at it for at least one more year,” he continued. “I can’t say whether or not this is going to be the last year because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chief’s organizations. So, I know I got one on my contract. I’mma give it everything I got, baby.”