‘THIS Is How It’s DONE!’: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Vision — and the Bridesmaids’ Surprise That Could Steal the Moment

No one expected Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to have a quiet wedding. But the latest details suggest this celebration may feel more like a carefully produced show.

Behind closed doors, planners are reportedly mapping out every beat of the wedding day.

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce will be a star-studded event. Her celebrity Friends are planning elaborate surprises. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

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Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce plan to exchange vows in New York City on July 3.

They changed plans that had placed the ceremony near the singer’s multimillion-dollar Rhode Island mansion.

The decision to move the event surprised many insiders.

So many people thought the pair was on the rocks after the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26.

Fans rushed to judgment after a quick clip seemed to suggest that Taylor Swift pulled away from her Travis Kelce.

Now, alleged sources told The Sun that the bridal party is already deep into preparations.

They are working to design a celebration that honors Swift’s career as much as her relationship.

Close friends — including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid — are reportedly planning multiple surprises that blend sentimentality with spectacle.

One name noticeably missing from the tipsters’ report is Blake Lively, of whom many have said is on the outs with the “Bad Blood” chart-topper.

The couple will showcase a short film during the reception as one of the biggest highlights.

Insiders described it as a heartfelt tribute to Swift’s journey and her romance with Kelce.

The alleged insider noted that Taylor smiles and laughs throughout much of the footage because Travis constantly cracks her up.

Sources expect the video to run about six or seven minutes and include private photos and clips from the couple’s personal collections.

The guests will get a glimpse into moments that have never been shared publicly.

The celebration will include a karaoke-style performance organized by Gomez.

Organizers designed it to bring the bridal party together in a way that feels playful and deeply personal.

The idea is to have friends perform songs spanning Swift’s biggest hits, allowing the bride herself to join in if she chooses.

The goal is less about perfection and more about celebrating her legacy through music and shared memories.

“Everyone loved the chance to praise Taylor while singing and dancing together,” the Sun source explained.

Beyond the entertainment, the details surrounding the event continue to grow more extravagant.

Swift plans to gift female guests preserved “eternity roses,” flowers designed to last for years as a keepsake.

Insiders say Kelce is preparing a romantic gesture too.

They say he is sending floral arrangements to his fiancée every day in the 100 days leading up to the ceremony.

Security and logistics are also playing a major role.

Sources say the couple is prepared to spend millions to ensure the event runs smoothly and remains private.

Once the ceremony concludes, the celebration won’t stop there.

The tabloid’s sources describe the honeymoon as a three-week journey across multiple continents, beginning in the Bahamas before continuing through Europe and beyond.

Stops to include Lake Como, the French Riviera, Croatia, Greece, Singapore, Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii.

The schedule reflects the couple’s desire to step away from the spotlight before Kelce returns to training camp.

Social media users wasted no time reacting, with Page Six Instagram followers sharing decidedly mixed feelings about the details.

“THIS! Is How It’s DONE!

“Such a spectacle. Real love doesn’t need a circus show,” one person wrote.

Others focused on interpersonal dynamics, with one commenter saying, “I still remember what Selena did to Gigi. Not cool.”

One final voice questioned the timing altogether, writing, “She’s such an attention seeker even though she’s the most powerful celebrity in the world.”

“Who picks NYC wedding on the day before July 4th?”

For now, the ceremony remains weeks away, but the anticipation is already reaching a fever pitch.

The event is shaping up to be more than just a wedding — it’s becoming a cultural moment that people are watching in real time.