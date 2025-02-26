‘Little Tayvis’ Running Around’: Taylor Swift Reportedly ‘Taking a Year Off’ Following ‘Lots of Baby Talk’ with Travis Kelce

Celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship has been intensifying since they began dating in July 2023.

Now, over a year and a half later, insiders close to the couple hint that they may be gearing up for the next big steps — marriage and parenthood.

Weeks ago, just before the Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce were spotted enjoying a romantic pre-game dinner at Lilette, a chic French restaurant in New Orleans. Others in the spot clocked the pair, noting Kelce’s gentlemanly gestures, like pulling out Swift’s chair and gently placing his hand on her lower back as they settled in for their meal.

Accompanied by Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, the group engaged in lively conversation, with a significant focus reportedly on children.

Fans have overheard Travis Scott and Taylor Swift are considering having a baby. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

According to the Daily Mail, which purportedly talked to multiple sources for its “exclusive,” one such unnamed insider said, “There was lots of baby talk. Since Patrick and Brittany have just had their latest [child], Brittany was showing pictures and they were all talking about how happy they were.”

Following Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, the per-usual anonymous insiders say the 34-year-old singer plans to take a break to focus on Kelce. They claim that the “Love Story” singer is not only open to the idea of marriage but is thinking about starting a family.

“Taylor’s friends believe that now is the perfect time in her life to marry and have children,” a tipster shared. “She has never experienced a love like this before. It’s unconditional.”

Another such unidentified insider emphasized, “For the first time in years, she has no fixed plans. She’s taking a year off. That means no tours or shows. [Travis and Taylor] are committed for the long haul and both envision a lasting romance and family.”

Also, it seems that Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, are eager for their son to settle down and start a family, like his brother Jason Kelce, who is preparing to have his fourth child.

“Jason and Kylie want their kids to grow up with cousins,” a family insider supposedly explained.

My current most out of pocket prediction is that Taylor Swift will get engaged or pregnant during Super Bowl / Vday / Late feb. Lots of pressure, change, profound truth + transformative changes with love, beauty/image + money. Dare I say … a new era? Walk with me … pic.twitter.com/YZnFSWK67C — 𝑺𝒕✩𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍 (@yungkalez) January 15, 2024

Kelce, along with Swift, seems poised for the next chapter in their lives.

“Travis and Taylor have achieved everything they’ve ever wanted – immense success and enough wealth for multiple lifetimes. The one thing they don’t have is a family of their own,” a source remarked.

Public reactions to the Daily Mail’s revelations have been mixed.

Some fans are eager for “Little Tayvis’s running around,” while others speculated, “She looked a little lumpy in the midriff at the Super Bowl.” A third observer said, “I told one of my celebrity friends that she looked pregnant at the Superbowl!”

Referring to Kelce’s football skills on the field, one person joked, “Based on what I saw in the Super Bowl, Travis is incapable of scoring and getting it into the end zone. So no baby.”

This isn’t the first time marriage and children have been topics of discussion for the couple.

Back in September 2024, another conveniently placed and unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce were earnestly planning their future together.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” the insider revealed. “Taylor is eager for the next chapter in her life; she knows it will be special.”

Taylor Swift arrives to the Super Bowl to support the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend Travis Kelce, 'T' necklace included. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XzzQ2LAtcP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 9, 2025

Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones even predicted the pop star will be with child soon, although Jones is not known to have a connection to either half of the couple.

“I think this year they’re going to get married after the football season. I see love there. So I see a baby and everything,” he said.

With all the baby talk, someone else has publicly made an appeal to give the “You Belong With Me” chart-topper a child — but it wasn’t her man.

In an odd act of trolling, centibillionaire Elon Musk surprisingly offered to impregnate her after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he tweeted.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Luckily, no one, especially the Pennsylvania native, took the new White House adviser seriously.

As “Swelce” continues to captivate public attention, fans eagerly await to see if wedding bells and baby rattles are indeed in their future.

While Kelce may have missed his chance to claim another Super Bowl ring, observers are watching closely to see if he’ll find success in the game of life — creating a love story that even Swift herself couldn’t have penned better lyrics for.