‘He Used to Be Hot Not Anymore’: Travis Kelce’s Date Night Look with Taylor Swift as Fans Claim He’s Aged ’20 Years’ Since They Started Dating

Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, were finally seen out in public after weeks of speculation about possible relationship issues.

The celebrity couple spent time together for Mother’s Day in Philadelphia as they were both joined by their moms for brunch.

The outing reportedly included Taylor’s mother, Andrea Sw-ft, and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. Plus, Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were in attendance.

Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce were caught out in Philly with their moms following months of speculation of a breakup. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

According to the Daily Mail, the 14-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Super Bowl champion enjoyed a meal at the Talula’s Garden restaurant in the Washington Square neighborhood.

Photos of the pair at the location hit social media on May 11, even on TikTok, where many noticed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end with a trimmed, full beard and a slightly longer haircut from his recent excursions.

This was the first time Travis and Taylor have been spotted together since they were seen going on a dinner date in New York City back in March. There were expectations that the two stars might be at the 2025 Met Gala.

📷| Taylor and Travis were seen in Philly! pic.twitter.com/rl4fEyFQyb — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 11, 2025

After neither Taylor nor Travis walked the Met Gala red carpet in NYC on May 5, more gossip about their potential breakup spread online. However, TMZ reported that the famous twosome skipped the star-studded event due to scheduling issues.

“They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” a purported source informed People in April. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them.”

The unnamed insider claimed Travis and Taylor are “very serious and in sync” and added, “They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight.” Those remarks came after Kelce and Swift visited Park City, Utah, in March.

Daily Mail commenters weighed in on the latest Travis and Taylor sighting in Philly. The 10-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end’s looks were a major topic of conversation on the site.

“They have been together for a while now. He used to be very handsome, but with age is starting to look like his brother and father. He used to be ‘hot,’ not anymore,” one person stated.

A second commenter expressed, “He seems to be able to grow his hair very quickly into different styles. Wig?” A third offered, “I like [his] hair better than before.”

In contrast, a less-enthused individual posted, “Travis looks about 20 years older than he did a few years ago.” Another person wondered, “What does she see in him!? His dress sense is awful, and he looks like he is wearing a wig.”

TAYLOR SWIFT IS GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/NeJ9YFaJOl — marley (@marleyharper) January 27, 2025

Meanwhile, other commenters implied images from the Mother’s Day brunch making it to the internet were just a “good PR move” to dispel that “Swelce” was headed for a split.

“What’s that hairstyle, Trav?! I think ‘break cover’ is a tad dramatic. They are both worth a fortune. And every time they go out, they get some saddo’s feel the need to not only take pics,” read an additional comment.

The person continued, “(I understand that if you see a celeb you like you’ll wanna show people as no one will believe you!) and sell the story of how they acted on their date to the press. With Taylor’s money alone, they can have some of the best chefs or whatever in the world brought to them. Everyone has a price!”

Kelce and Swift’s relationship became public knowledge in 2023 when the “Shake It Off” hitmaker started attending Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her beau play.

Taylor was present during Kansas City’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 and the franchise’s defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

While it had been months since Travis was photographed out with Taylor, the Ohio native remained in the limelight by taking part in the 8AM Golf Invitational in April. He debuted a new fashion look at the charity fundraiser.

The following month, Travis adopted a more preppy trend featuring a white sweater, white jeans, aviator sunglasses, and slicked-back hair supposedly for the filming of a commercial in Manhattan.

In addition, the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft has presented new episodes of “New Heights” with older sibling, Jason, throughout 2025. Their mother, Donna, was a guest on the most recent installment of the podcast.