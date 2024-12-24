‘Taylor Looked Ridiculous’: Outrage Erupts Over Taylor Swift’s Over-the-Top Outfit While Supporting Boyfriend Travis Kelce Against the Houston Texans 

Taylor Swift’s latest appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game has sparked heated debate, leaving people divided online over her glamorous choice of attire at Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs versus Houston Texans matchup.

The platinum-selling singer appeared to blur the lines between casual and comfy stadium style and red carpet fashion. Now, her outfit choice is drawing both praise and criticism for her high fashion-driven ensemble.

Taylor Swift is being trashed for dressing like a “diva” at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s latest football game. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Video captured Swift walking to her seats in the Arrowhead Stadium stands wearing a cherry red suede coat from Charlotte Simone’s Lulu collection, complete with dramatic furry trim. It was the first time she attended the game since her Eras tour ended on Dec. 8.

This isn’t just any coat.

According to WWD, she was sporting gear that has become something of a celebrity favorite and has previously been spotted on other A-listers, including Millie Bobby Brown, Christina Aguilera, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Working with stylist Joseph Cassell, the “Bad Blood” chart-topper paired the statement piece with a vintage Chanel bucket hat, patterned tights, and Manolo Blahnik boots, topped off with a matching cherry red leather Tod’s handbag.

But regardless of how much on trend she was, football fans were not jacking her.

The outfit immediately set social media ablaze with commentary, as football fans and Swift observers alike weighed in on the appropriateness of her game-day attire.

“I love Taylor, but there’s a bigger chance of me rooting for the Cowboys than me showing up to an NFL game like this,” one X user wrote.

When another social media user praised Swift’s look as “stunning,” a critic quickly responded, “You misspelled ridiculous. It’s Taylor looked ridiculous.”

You misspelled rudiculous. It’s Taylor looked ridiculous https://t.co/My7uhRopAc — Krisla L (@LKrisla58388) December 22, 2024

The criticism continued with another observer pointedly noting, “Not really football game attire, diva.”

However, Swifties were quick to push back against the criticism. One fan came to her defense by writing, “So you’re the ‘football game attire’ police? No matter what she wears she’s criticized. If she goes to a game it’s analyzed, if she doesn’t it’s analyzed. Why not just leave her alone? She’s not affecting your life in any way. You don’t like her, then just scroll on by.”

So you’re the “football game attire” police?



No matter what she wears she’s criticized. If she goes to a game it’s analyzed, if she doesn’t it’s analyzed.



Why not just leave her alone? She’s not affecting your life in any way. You don’t like her, then just scroll on by. — 🫶Linda🫶 ☮️ 🌈🟧🟦🇺🇦🏈 (@Lindas_Here) December 21, 2024

While some may question Swift’s game-day fashion choices, her influence on brand value is undeniable.

Throughout 2024, Swift reigned as the top red carpet female celebrity, amassing $319.2 million in media impact value from six award show appearances, per Launchmetrics — over twice Billie Eilish’s second-place total.

Swift’s fashion consistently boosts luxury brands, with her Schiaparelli Grammy gown generating $6.8 million in media impact value and her Dion Lee outfit at Super Bowl LVIII contributing $1.8 million.

Swift’s fashion influence extends beyond just high-profile events.

Earlier this month, while visiting Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, she connected with a young patient named Naya, who fawned over her fashion.

After Naya complimented Swift’s outfit during the Dec. 12 visit, Swift secretly arranged a special Christmas surprise. Just a week later, Naya received an exact replica of Swift’s Miu Miu ensemble – a coordinated set consisting of a $2,250 plaid shirt and matching pleated tartan skirt.

The thoughtful gift came with a personal note from Swift that read, “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan. Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha. Merry Christmas, Love Taylor.”

Despite the fashion buzz, Swift remains a good-luck charm for her boyfriend and his team, whose 27-19 victory over the Texans on Dec. 22 left them at 14-1, the best record in the NFL this season.

Whether fans like it or not, her high-profile stadium appearances continue to dominate headlines, with many dubbing her the lead of “THE NFL WAGS SPOTLIGHT” and crediting her with bringing an added touch of glamour to NFL sidelines.