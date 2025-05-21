‘That Looks Nothing Like Kelce’: Travis Kelce’s Shirtless Pic Has Fans Asking What Happened to Him as Taylor Swift Gets Blamed for Ruining His Look

Travis Kelce’s recent upgraded look scored praise online, but new photos of the NFL star have fans shaking their heads.

TMZ shared a shirtless picture of Kelce, 35, on the outlet’s Instagram page. The bearded Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed off his bare body while out in Florida on May 20.

Kelce had just finished an offseason workout with his former Chiefs teammate Ross Travis and his personal chef Kumar Ferguson. A photographer shot Kelce as he entered his vehicle.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, faces online scrutiny after photos of his bare back hit the internet. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

After pics of Travis’ hair-covered back hit the internet, social media users shared their takes on his latest appearance. For instance, someone tweeted, “That looks nothing like Kelce.”

“Damn, what happened to him?” one person in TMZ’s Instagram comment section asked in response to the images of the “New Heights” podcast host.

A second person declared, “He lost his sex appeal.” A third commenter stated, “He’s becoming less and less attractive.” A fourth added, “He used to be so fine until this relationship.”

Kelce’s famous girlfriend, 35-year-old Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift, was brought up numerous times as well. One critical comment read, “Taylor Swift ruins every man.”

“Damn, he’s never heard of laser hair, removal or waxing? I’m surprised Taylor Swift hasn’t gotten him to take care of that,” wondered another Instagram poster.

However, a Kelce defender expressed, “None of our business. He’s a grown man, back hair isn’t unusual.” Yet another supporter wrote, “Dad bod on fleek.”

The Kelce and Swift romance first kicked off in July 2023 when Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. By the end of that year, Swift was regularly seen at Chiefs games cheering on the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Swift became a focal point of media attention during Kansas City’s back-to-back playoff runs that ended at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 and Super Bowl LIX in 2025, respectively. The “Shake It Off” hitmaker was often berated for supposedly hogging the spotlight since NFL cameras constantly cut to her in the stadiums’ luxury box.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift explained in a December 2023 cover story for Time magazine. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

While Swift has kept a mostly low profile in 2025, Kelce has stepped out several times since the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. In early May, Snapshots of Travis posing in a preppy-inspired outfit in New York City earned generally positive feedback for his altered style.

“They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” an anonymous source told People in April as speculation of a possible breakup was gaining steam. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them.”

Swift was spotted out with Kelce in Philadelphia on May 11. The two A-listers celebrated Mother’s Day with members of both of their families, including Travis’ older brother and former NFL player, Jason Kelce.

That outing to Philadelphia’s Talula’s Garden restaurant was the first time Kelce and Swift were seen together in public since a dinner date that took place in New York City back in March. They skipped the 2025 Met Gala to the surprise of many celebrity watchers.

According to reports, Kelce is currently living in a $20 million, 8,340-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton, Florida. He is said to be training at a local gym to prepare for the upcoming football season. It has not been confirmed if Swift joined him at the residence located in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.