‘The Dude’s a Mess’: J.Lo’s Suprising Encounter with Ben Affleck Takes Shocking Turn as Singer ‘Fully Expects’ Ex to Rekindle Flame with Jennifer Garner 

Few people, if any, would be blindsided if Ben Affleck managed to woo his ex-wife Jennifer Garner back.

According to RadarOnline, at least one person is “fully expecting” the former couple to rekindle their decades-long romance. Affleck is currently in the process of getting a divorce from Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in 2022.

Their two-year union folded this summer after just two years and a whirlwind reconciliation 20 years after they first planned to tie the knot. With their divorce still being finalized, purported insiders claim that the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer believes the actor and his ex are moving beyond the parameters of co-parenting.

The outlet’s unnamed tipster even suggested that the former couple’s strong bond was “casting a shadow” over the short-lived marriage. Affleck and the “Alias” star were married for a decade when they announced their separation in 2015. By that time, they had welcomed three children: daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12.

Per People’s timeline of their relationship, Garner referred to Affleck as “the love of my life” months after they separated. The pair even tried to salvage their union with therapy before filing for divorce in 2017. The marriage was dissolved the following year.

The “Good Will Hunting” screenwriter and Garner have appeared almost inseparable since he and Lopez called it quits. They have frequently been photographed around Los Angeles, including being together on Thanksgiving, in the months since his second marriage crumbled. Reports suggest the “Pearl Harbor” co-stars will also spend the Christmas holiday together as a family.

“He looks so much happier with Garner,” an Instagram user commented when Page Six shared an update about the trio of exes attending a school play to support their kids. Another person wrote, “They were never happy, Ben was happy drinking in that mess of a forced marriage on a couch.” And a third onlooker remarked, “The dude’s a mess… sorry.”

One of Affleck and Garner’s marital issues that spilled into the public was his struggle with alcohol. He sought help at rehab in 2001, 2017, and again in 2018.

Garner, on the other hand, rebounded with businessman John Miller, whom she began dating in 2018 before breaking up with him in 2019. The pair reconnected in 2021 and have been together ever since. Like his leading lady, he too is a co-parent, having two kids with ex-wife violinist Caroline Campbell. The actress is said to be “very happy” with her beau despite being “dragged” into Affleck and Lopez’s soured love.

Another alleged Radar insider noted that “Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she’ll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He’ll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away.” The “Air” star is reputedly in the process of a “big post-divorce makeover,” where we will see him remove a huge back tattoo that Lopez pleaded for him to laser off.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Lopez and Affleck were surprisingly spotted at the same venue. Affleck arrived to watch his and Garner’s son Fin’s holiday play, which also featured Lopez’s daughter Emme, whom the singer came to support. It’s unclear whether or not Garner was in attendance.

According to TMZ, it’s unknown whether Affleck and Lopez spoke, although Affleck reportedly had a brief interaction with Emme after the performance.

The Hollywood A-lister has sworn off dating since announcing her fourth failed marriage.