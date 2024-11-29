‘He Can’t Make Up His Mind’: Jennifer Lopez Spends Holiday Solo as Jennifer Garner Disobeys Boyfriend to Cozy Up with Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Actress Jennifer Garner can’t be told what to do in her personal life — especially when it comes to her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Thanksgiving 2024, the “Alias” star threw caution to the wind and reunited with her former flame to do community service, despite rumors that her current boyfriend doesn’t want them spending time together.

The pair were spotted volunteering at the Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving brunch in downtown Los Angeles during a street fair on Thursday, Nov. 28, looking closer than ever while feeding 2,000 homeless people.

According to the Midnight Mission’s website, the organization “hosts a celebration for thousands of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Skid Row.” In addition to the food, those who come out also get to enjoy live entertainment.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner joined forces to serve food to the homeless for the Thanksgiving holiday while Jennifer Lopez opted for Friendsgiving with her girl friends. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; @jlo/Instagram)

In photos obtained by The Post, Garner and Affleck, both 52, appeared downright cozy.

Affleck was all smiles as he leaned in to whisper in Garner’s ear, the pair clad in matching aprons like a well-oiled tag team. The scene had all the makings of a Hollywood rom-com, but this isn’t just any ex-couple — this is a duo whose chemistry and commitment to each other just seem to never fade.

In fact, over the summer, when separated from his last ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, he moved into a $100,000 per month rental close to Garner and their three kids — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — who were also present to also serve the less fortunate.

Ben affleck just bouncing around with his exes https://t.co/KR2fa9gES9 — Life Goes On (@wtfisupworld) November 29, 2024

Despite the two connecting usually to do things with their children, it seems that Garner’s boyfriend businessman John Miller isn’t feeling how much chemistry the two have and how close they seem to have gotten over the past few months since Affleck and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer called it quits.

An alleged insider told Radar Online, “John’s argument is that Ben’s an adult and should figure it out without impinging on their life,” noting that one thing that irks him deeply is that his lady is always “running to Ben’s side.”

The “Elektra” star allegedly doesn’t see it that way: in her mind, it’s her duty to stand by her friend and children’s father as he goes through a crisis. This is reportedly causing static in her relationship with Miller.

“Jen feels a sense of responsibility to Ben,” the supposed source stated. “But John wants to marry her — and he feels there should only be two people in a marriage, not three.”

Miller and Garner started dating in 2018, with speculation that the two may have wedding bells in their future. One reason people think that is because the “13 Going on 30” actress has been wearing a gold and turquoise ring on her ring finger lately.

However, some of those rumors also suggest that a proposal was put on pause because of her constant links with her ex and children’s father.

While Miller might not have liked the pair connecting over the holiday, Daily Mail readers actually believed that this was a good thing.

“I guess it’s better than switching around the kids every holiday. But he certainly can’t do this when he gets another serious girlfriend or wife,” one person wrote.

“I guess he can’t make up his mind,” said another.

A third person added, “He just recycles his ex-wives.”

But even they saw that it could be a conflict for another partner in the mix.

This marks Affleck’s first Thanksgiving since Lopez filed for divorce in August — on the two-year anniversary of their lavish second wedding.

J Lo spent her holiday completely different than Affleck. She had a solo pre-holiday brunch with her girlfriends. On the actual holiday, while it is unclear exactly how she spent it, she posted a picture on Instagram of her in a fall-ish sweater and jeans over a stuffed turkey.

According to sources, Affleck has been focusing on family, taking a break from his hectic filming schedule to spend more time with his kids over the holiday season.

“He’s very happy with life,” an purported source close to him dished to People. “He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids.”

While Affleck has been extremely transparent about his love for his children, his relationship with Garner is as complicated and salacious as it is endearing.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 after Affleck’s first breakup with Lopez. A decade later, the two would announce their separation in 2015. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2017, but their connection has remained steadfast — even as Affleck’s romantic life with the “Selena” actress rekindled and made headlines all year.

Could Miller fear that just like 20 years ago, Garner would be there to mend his heart after a breakup with the Bronx bombshell? It’s not far-fetched, considering they have three kids in the mix.

Or could it just be what people see, two friends helping out and teaching their kids the valuable lesson of charity and giving back? The organization seems to think that they showed up together just to do the right thing.

On its Instagram, the nonprofit posted, “Today, we were honored to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving! Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community.”

“Thank you, Ben and Jennifer, for serving meals and sharing smiles on this special day,” the post continued. “Your compassion reminds us all of the true meaning of Thanksgiving—coming together to support one another.”