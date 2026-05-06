‘Better Off Without Him’: Jennifer Lopez’s Final Attempt to Offload Home She Once Shared with Ben Affleck Could Turn Into a Payday He Might Regret

Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing, but the mansion she bought with ex-husband Ben Affleck cost her a hefty price. Now she can’t get rid of it.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were swept into a two-decade whirlwind — two rings, one lavish wedding.

Some saw their reunion as a second shot or a slow-motion mistake, depending on who was watching. They don’t share children, and the divorce is finalized, but one tie still remains — sort of.

Jennifer Lopez relists home she once shared with Ben Affleck for a third time. (Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)



Lopez is the sole owner of their Beverly Hills home, more than a year after Affleck moved out in June 2024. She filed for divorce months later, in August.

They tried to sell it with no luck, cycling through several listings, before Affleck threw in the towel. He transferred his share to Lopez.

Some reports say Lopez was still living in the home as she awaits the renovations in her new home to be complete. But it looks like she’s ready to wipe her hands clean of the mansion too.

On May 6, multiple outlets reported that the “Kiss of the Spider Woman” star cut the price of the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property from its original listing. The price dropped from $68 million to almost $50 million.

This would be her third attempt at selling the Wallingford Estates property. The exact listing price is $49,995,000, making it nearly $20 million less than what they originally listed it for.

But since Affleck transferred her his stake in the property, whatever she sells it for will all go to her.

Fans had mixed emotions reacting to the news. One person wrote, “50 million is still a ton of money and whatever she sells it for at least it will be hers.”

Someone else suggested the singer-actress, “Come down another 30 million and they might actually find a buyer.”

A third person typed, “Truth is nobody needs a 50 million dollar house. Thats a lot to carry around.”

A fourth reflected on the news about Affleck gifting her the house. They said, “Imagine wanting to be out of a relationship so bad that you say keep the house!”

Yet many sided with Lopez, writing, “J.Lo is amazing. The house is beautiful. She’s better off without Ben. All good for her.”

In April, Lopez and Affeck quietly amended the property settlement by adding a stipulation to the order so they can modify the terms of their estate.

Back in March, Affleck sold his AI startup called InterPositive to Netflix for $600 million. So letting the home he once shared with Lopez go for what some outlets are claiming was for nothing was just a drop in a bucket.

Most terms stayed the same, except Lopez now covers all costs tied to any future sale of the home. She will “be solely responsible for all expenses [associated] with any future sale of her interest in the Wallingford Residence, including but not limited to broker’s commissions, applicable taxes, closing costs, etc.”

The former couple bought the 38,000-square-foot property for $60.85 million in 2023. Together, they poured millions into renovations, sharing it with their children from previous marriages.

Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez has twin children with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Time will tell if her latest price cut will get this house sold and close this chapter for good.