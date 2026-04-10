‘Man Wants His Peace By Any Means’: Ben Affleck’s High-Priced Goodbye to Jennifer Lopez Raises Eyebrows at What It Took to Finally Walk Away

Ben Affleck is seemingly willing to sacrifice anything, even his bank account, to close one final chapter that ties him to his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 on what would have been their second wedding anniversary. Affleck moved out two months earlier into a home near the kids he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, before purchasing his own multi-million dollar house.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer also purchased her own multi-million dollar home last year, but she’s variously reported to be holding space still at the property they once resided in together, and Affleck wants this all to be over.

Ben Affleck has noticeably more pleasant reaction to paparazzi without Jennifer Lopez on his arm. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

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On April 10, TMZ reported that the “Gone Girl” actor handed over his portion of their Beverly Hills mansion to his ex-wife for a high-priced goodbye.

Court documents reportedly show that Affleck transferred his entire stake in the $60 million property, with TMZ claiming its unnamed sources say the actor gave his ex-wife his half for no compensation.

The former couple initially bought the Beverly Hills home for $60.85 million back in May 2023 and lived there with their blended family, including Lopez’s twins. They spent millions renovating the property, but in June 2024, Affleck had reportedly moved his things out of the mansion, furthering speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.

The next month, the home was up for sale, but didn’t have any offers. Even lowering the price from $68 million to $52 million in September 2025 has not led to success.

In the meantime, “Jenny from the Block” bought a 2 1/2 acre property in the Hidden Hills area of L.A. in March 2025 for $18 million.

One theory behind Affleck suddenly handing over his share of the property for free is that such a massive payout may not register as much of a loss to him as it would to most. Just last month, he sold his A.I. moviemaking company, InterPositive, to Netflix for $600 million.

Others believed Affleck gave up his share to finally cut ties with Lopez for good.

Back in September, it was rumored that Lopez stopped sending texts to Affleck due to his lack of response. A source told Star magazine, “She’s stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers. It’s so demeaning and rude.”

Fans reacted to the news that Affleck gave up the property on the Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page. One person said, “He is sick of her the man wants back his peace by any means.”

A second person who seemed to have the same thoughts typed, “This how bad he want her to get tf on.”

A third person speculated that the two aren’t really done with each other, writing, “She still fooling with that man. He just didn’t want to be her husband.”

Affleck and Lopez initially met and began dating in 2002 on the set of their movie “Gilgi.” Their engagement came shortly afterward, but sadly, it was called off in 2004. As individuals, they both went on to have other relationships with other people. Affleck got married to Garner, and they had three children, and Lopez tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony, the father of her teenage twins.

After their previous relationships ended, they eventually rekindled in 2021 and got married in 2022. But it has since ended and Lopez has been enjoying her single life and touring on stage, where she can easily take jabs at her fourth husband without criticism.