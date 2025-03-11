‘Two Can Play This Game’: Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Runs Back to His Ex-Wife Following Garner and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Packed Viral Photos

Jennifer Garner’s love life is beginning to look like a tangled mess. For months, the actress has been the subject of speculation suggesting that she and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, are slowly rekindling their romance seven years after their decade-long marriage ended in divorce in 2018. They are parents of daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel and are routinely spotted together.

Now, it appears as though her longtime boyfriend, businessman John Miller, has provoked eagle-eyed internet sleuths to question if he too is getting cozy with an ex. The CaliBurger CEO was photographed leaving a Los Angeles detox wellness center with his former wife, Caroline Campbell, on March 9.

Jennifer Garner Gets a ‘Taste of Her Own Medicine’ as Actress’ Boyfriend Runs Back to His Ex-Wife Following Viral Video of Garner and Ben Affleck’s PDA and Speculation About Them Reuniting (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The violinist, 45, and Miller, 47, were married for 13 years and separated for four when they divorced in 2018 — the same year he and Garner were later romantically linked. The former spouses share two children. Campbell said I do again when she wed Christopher Estwanik in 2021.

For the outing, Miller was dressed in denim jeans, brown boots, a maroon hoodie, and a baseball cap. His ex wore a gray zip-up jacket, baseball cap, and leggings. The co-parents did not physically interact in front of paparazzi but appeared to drive off together in a Tesla sedan.

Later that day, he appeared at the actress’ home in the same outfit, only the hoodie was swapped out for a T-shirt. The images surfaced online days after Affleck was spotted with his arm around Garner’s waist at a paintball party for their son.

“Two can play this game honey,” snidely remarked someone in the comments section of a Yahoo repost of Men’s Journal’s story about Miller linking up with his ex. A second reaction alluded to Miller’s actions being calculated and retaliatory to his girlfriend’s close bond with the Oscar-winning actor. That individual wrote under a Daily Mail story, “Yes give her a taste of her own medicine. Let her see how it feels.”

A third person said, “Jen deserves to be dumped .. she plays Jon Like a fiddle. I don’t think she has any intention of getting back with Ben but she enjoys the spotlight of being his ‘savior.’” Miller and Garner briefly broke up in 2020 but have been together since 2021.

According to a “source” for the Daily Mail, the businessman is not a fan of his lead lady being so chummy with her ex. “Does it bother John when he sees the two of them being touchy-feely? Sure. It would get to anyone, but this is nothing new,” the supposed insider claimed.

Affleck finalized his second divorce in January following the end of a two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Hollywood talents were declared single by a judge in late February, 10 months after the singer filed to end the union.