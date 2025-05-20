‘Out of The Kanye and Bianca Book of Etiquette’: Jeff Bezos Caught Getting Handsy with Bikini-Clad Fiancée Lauren Sánchez on Billionaire’s $500M Yacht Months After Raid

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, 61, was caught getting frisky with his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, 55, anchored off the south coast of France.

Images of Bezos kissing, groping, and spanking Sánchez’s backside while aboard the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht on May 18 hit the internet, courtesy of The Daily Mail.

Billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was caught getting frisky with his wife-to-be Lauren Sánchez while yachting in France. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sánchez was seen wearing a leopard-printed bathing suit and a straw bucket hat in Cannes. Bezos appeared with the former “Good Day L.A.” co-host in a T-shirt and swim trunks.

Those steamy photos sparked online reactions. Some internet users compared Bezos and Sánchez to the headline-grabbing union of Kanye West, 47, and Bianca Censori, 30.

Since marrying West in December 2022 under a confidential marriage license, Censori has faced significant criticism for her risqué or barely there outfits while out with the controversial hip-hop artist.

“Oh no! It’s Kanye and Bianca 2.0!” one Daily Mail reader wrote in the outlet’s comment section. Another person expressed, “Taking a leaf out of the Kanye and Bianca book of etiquette. Creepy and gross, all of them.”

Similarly, commenters on Page Six’s article also slammed Bezos and Sánchez’s sensual moments aboard his yacht. For instance, one individual posted, “Absolutely disgusting.”

Jeff Bezos spanks bikini-clad Lauren Sanchez as she sunbathes on their $500M superyacht https://t.co/WZbGIZxdq4 pic.twitter.com/2UPTw3oPK6 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 20, 2025

“Jeff Bezos has become a joke, not unlike Bill Belichick. Both men are quite repulsive,” read another comment, referring to the 73-year-old ex-NFL head coach’s contentious relationship with 24-year-old former college cheerleader Jordon Hudson.

In contrast, Bezos got some backing on the website from supporters, including one who wrote, “Keeping frisky keeps you young!! Congrats Jeff and Lauren.”

Bezos proposed to Sánchez aboard his half-a-billion-dollar Koru vessel in May 2023 and the high-profile pair are reportedly preparing to tie the knot this June in Venice, Italy.

Previously, there were reports that Sánchez’s 2024 trip to the Caribbean islands of Saint Barthelemy and Montserrat aboard the Koru yacht was interrupted by a surprise inspection from customs officers on New Year’s Eve.

Bezos was not present during the unexpected search, but Sánchez was sunbathing on the top deck of the 417-foot boat at the time, joined by her ex-boyfriend, retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez, and a small group of friends.

“We’re not going to nosy in a person’s business. He comes here. He comes here as a tourist. He spends money in Montserrat. Thank God he’s spending some money in Montserrat,” the nation’s Prime Minister Reuben T. Meade stated about Bezos.

Following concerns that Bezos could use part of his $220 billion fortune to purchase substantial land in the British territory, Meade explained, “He cannot buy property in Montserrat unless the government grants an alien land holding license. We will know when business is being done.”

Bezos and Sánchez have been spotted out in France in the middle of the star-studded, prestigious 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 13 to May 24.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez stepped out for a fancy dinner date in Cannes.



(📸 Backgrid)



See more: https://t.co/ync9BqH2x9 pic.twitter.com/KCD9p5Ofuz — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2025

The Washington Post owner and the former television journalist were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Cannes during a dinner date in the city located on the French Riviera.

In addition, Sánchez linked up with “Desperate Housewives” actress Eva Longoria for the Global Gift Foundation’s charity gala in Cannes on May 19.

In addition, the author linked up with her other famous friends including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and more for a glamorous bachelorette weekend in Paris.