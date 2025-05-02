‘You Think that Titanium Grill was a Good Choice?’: Kanye West’s Hygiene Woes Spark Fallout with Celebrity Dentist After Bianca Censori Dumped Him

Recently reunited couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori are taking action against the rapper’s former dentist nearly a year since reports about his bad hygiene.

The “Gold Digger” rapper has accused Dr. Thomas Connelly of fueling his addiction to laughing gas, just weeks after getting back with his wife.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ye and Censori officially informed Dr. Connelly of their intent to pursue litigation on April 30, noting charges including medical malpractice, gross negligence, fraud, exploitation, and the reckless administration of both controlled and uncontrolled substances.

West alleges that Connelly administered nitrous oxide and propofol, ignoring the negative neurological and behavioral effects these substances reportedly caused.

The Chicago-bred musician also claimed Connelly provided him with tanks, masks, and other equipment that allowed him to self-administer nitrous oxide without any medical supervision. Connelly allegedly charged West $50,000 a month for the nitrous.

Page Six reports that West is accusing the renowned dentist of trying to take control of his Yeezy music and fashion brand while he was allegedly under the influence of “controlled and uncontrolled substances.”

In addition, Ye contended that Connelly’s actions caused psychological and emotional trauma, financial harm, and economic losses. He supposedly showed signs of confusion, memory lapses, incoherence, unpredictable mood changes, and other cognitive problems as a result.

“Evidence shows that during the time Ye was under your care, you engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care,” read West’s legal letter to Connelly, according to THR.

The letter continued, “These actions were not isolated incidents but rather part of a pattern of improper conduct by you from 2024 through 2025 while Ye was your patient. Ms. Censori, as Ye’s spouse, was a witness to and impacted by many of these events (some of which took place at their shared residence).”

Previously, West’s oral hygiene became a news story in September 2024 when reports suggested that Censori was disgusted by her husband’s bad breath caused by his titanium and platinum grill.

“She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag,” a purported In Touch Weekly source said, before adding, “Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it.”

Later that month, speculation that Kanye and Bianca were parting ways began circulating online after Ye was seen in Hong Kong without his spouse. Rumors of a breakup bled into 2025 before the pair seemingly reconciled in recent weeks.

Connelly is said to have performed numerous cosmetic procedures on West, including providing the hip-hop mogul with a custom titanium crown. Allegations that the self-described “Master of Smiles” played a role in possibly getting West addicted to nitrous oxide first sprang up in August 2024.

Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him. — MILO (@Nero) August 7, 2024

“There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing. In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly,” Ye’s then-representative Milo Yiannopoulos tweeted.

The far-right political commentator continued, “Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.”

West does not seem to be Connelly’s only high-profile client. The Doctor of Dental Surgery’s verified Instagram page features photos of other celebrities, such as NFL wide receiver Justin Jefferson, MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman, and hip-hop artist Cardi B.

With the news of West and Censori preparing to sue Connelly once a state-mandated 90-day formal notification window for medical malpractice ends, the public has weighed in with their thoughts on the matter.

“So, rich guy bought drugs from the doctor and is now suing the doctor for selling him drugs,” a Yahoo reader wrote on the website. Someone replied, “Sounds like a pre-planned ‘redemption tour.’”

“Just now deciding to work on your PR. Don’t need to throw your dentist under the bus because you wanted 50k a month in nitrous oxide,” a Kanye detractor expressed.

A second critic added, “If your dental work causes so much pain that you need to use tanks of gas to control it, maybe don’t have the work done. Multiple issues here!”

One commenter called for both West and Connelly to face consequences, writing, “That worked out for him got all the drugs, now [he] is suing over them. The court should toss it out and take the dentist’s license.”

Censori also caught heat online over the couple’s presently unresolved legal fight with Connelly. For instance, a commenter proclaimed, “I keep telling people Bianca is running the whole show. Kanye is her tool.”

In December 2022, West released a song inspired by the Australian titled “Censori Overload.” Ye and Bianca later wed during a private ceremony in that same month, just weeks after his divorce from SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

The newlyweds made their first public appearance as a married couple in early January 2023. They have since been seen traveling across the globe together to countries such as Italy, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.