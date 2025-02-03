Jeff Bezos’ Caribbean Stay Weeks After Raid Involving Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Ignites Locals as Fans Draw Parallels to Oprah Winfrey Buying Up Maui 

Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, and her friends were caught partying on the billionaire’s superyacht, Koru, as it cruised around the Caribbean last month.

Viral photos of Sanchez in a skimpy bikini along with her friends and her ex-boyfriend NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez on the boat hit the internet on New Year’s Day. In them, French West Indies customs officials can be seen making what sources called a “routine” inspection of the 417-foot vessel that took three hours.

Authorities spoke with everyone on board, except the Amazon co-founder was not present during the raid. But now it seems that his extended stay in the Caribbean, which reportedly included a stop at Montserrat by Jan. 6, has some locals raising eyebrows.

Jeff Bezos’ yacht was searched by customs officials while his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, was sunbathing with her friends and an ex. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The concerns grew loud enough for Montserrat’s Prime Minister to address them directly during a United Alliance town hall meeting.

Previously it was reported that the yacht was in St. Bart’s, which is 90 miles away from Montserrat.

Officials were reportedly enforcing regional regulations, including cash limits. Visitors are barred from carrying more than $10,498 in cash, a rule aimed at curbing money laundering and drug trafficking.

“Customs officials often conduct thorough checks on yachts arriving in the region to ensure compliance with these regulations,” the Glass Almanac stated. “In Bezos’ case, the authorities likely initiated the search as part of their standard protocol, ensuring that all financial transactions aboard the vessel were transparent and lawful.”

Montserrat’s Prime Minister Reuben T. Meade, 70, who recently took office, tried to ease tensions by setting the record straight.

“We’re not going to nosy in a person’s business. He comes here. He comes here as a tourist. He spends money in Montserrat. Thank God he’s spending some money in Montserrat,” Meade stated, according to the Daily Mail, dismissing concerns over Bezos’ intentions.

“We leave his private business private,” he added.

Meade, who led the United Alliance to victory in Montserrat’s October 2024 election, also made it clear that the government controls who can buy land.

“He cannot buy property in Montserrat unless the government grants an alien land holding license. We will know when business is being done,” Meade explained. “No one can operate here without registering a business or seeking a license. When something changes, we’ll know, so just bear with us.”

Koru is the name of Bezos’ massive three-masted sailing yacht built by Dutch shipyard Oceanco, which has drawn plenty of attention since it arrived in Montserrat’s waters.

Locals are divided on what his presence means for the island, though some see it as an opportunity.

“Ask him to help with the port project!” one resident suggested, referring to the Montserrat Port Development Project, which will improve the efficiency, effectiveness and resilience of the port facilities to provide a safe harbour and accessibility to all users.

Another added, “Maybe he could help us with the hospital project,” referring to the five buildings being built to support the New National Hospital of Montserrat.

Others, however, are more skeptical, worried Bezos might buy up a lot of the property. One individual compared him to Oprah Winfrey, who owns hundreds of acres of land in Maui.

A Daily Mail reader chimed in writing, “I get it. I would absolutely hate if I saw them anywhere near where I lived because I would be thinking the same thing.”

Another said, “Zuckerberg owns over 1400 acres, where’s the panic? Oprah Winfrey 1000 acres, where’s the panic? Kind of looks like selective panic to me.”

Winfrey caught backlash after the Maui wildfires, as locals noticed her property in Kula was untouched with no damage, while thousands were displaced and had to seek shelter elsewhere.

Later, along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, they pledged to help survivors through their foundation, but they ended up donating more than $10 million.

While Montserrat doesn’t currently have high-profile American residents, the small island’s laws do permit foreign property ownership. According to the island’s tourist website, anyone interested must apply for an Alien Land Holding License, which costs either $2,500 or 5 percent of the property price, whichever is higher.

The application process includes submitting a passport copy, police certificate, and proof of funds. Approval typically takes four to eight weeks.

Billionaires and their megayachts are an increasingly familiar sight in the Caribbean, but Montserrat is not like St. Barts or the Bahamas, where artists like Johnny Depp and Lenny Kravitz own property.

The tiny nation’s tight-knit community values its culture and autonomy. Bezos may be one of the richest men in the world, but in Montserrat, wealth alone doesn’t open doors.