‘The Marriage was Deteriorating’: Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé and Solange Were Furious She Slept with Mathew Knowles Despite Two Secret Babies and the Affair That Ended Their Relationship

Beyoncé and Solange’s mom Tina Knowles dropped a bomb in her new memoir “Matriarch” about her daughters being furious when they discovered she had secretly reconciled with their father Mathew Knowles despite an affair that ended their marriage.

The former couple, who wed in 1980, divorced in 2011 after Mathew fathered a child with another woman. The explosive revelation came during a surprise Mother’s Day visit in 2010 when their kids learned their mother had resumed a relationship with their serial cheater father despite his latest betrayal, which had initially prompted her to file for divorce.

Mathew Knowles, father of Beyonce and Solange Knowles, reconciled with their mother Tina Knowles briefly after his infidelity scandal with another woman. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

The sisters’ reactions reflected years of witnessing their father’s infidelity, with Beyoncé responding with solemn understanding. Meanwhile, Tina claims Solange “exploded” at the news, questioning how her mother could return to a man who had consistently betrayed her trust throughout their marriage.

Tina writes that her younger daughter was particularly protective, seeming to feel her father’s “moments of failing on a soul-deep level” due to personality traits they shared.

In the memoir, which was released on April 22, Tina reveals that problems began almost immediately after their 1980 wedding, with Mathew’s infidelity becoming a recurring issue throughout their three-decade marriage. She describes how suspicions would arise only to be “washed away by the fact that our love was stronger than a misstep,” creating a cycle that became all too familiar as they built their family and careers.

“The marriage was deteriorating faster than I could possibly find ways or even reasons to make it work — even with the pregnancy,” Tina wrote, according to People, about a particularly difficult period while carrying Solange.

She describes reaching a breaking point as her husband became increasingly reckless with his affairs, leaving her “disgusted and heartsick over how brazen his cheating could get.”

“I was caught in this dance with him, each doing the same steps over and over: He would cheat or act up, and I would say I’d had enough,” Tina admitted. “He would beg for forgiveness, crying and promising to get better… But this is what married people did, I told myself.”

Despite these ongoing issues, it was the November 2009 revelation that Mathew had fathered a child with Alexsandra Wright that finally pushed Tina to file for divorce. The public humiliation of learning through press reports that her husband had a secret baby was devastating.

“I screamed, ‘Get out! Get out!’ like he was some demon. ‘I hate you!'” Tina recounted about the moment their world “exploded.”

While his big sister’s buzzing around the globe on her “Renaissance” world tour, Beyoncé’s 13-year-old half brother — who spent his formative years living in a trailer with mom Alexsandra Wright — questions why the “Why Don’t she Love Me."



Thoughts???



#Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/uIrsQkd3hz — lovelyti (@lovelyti) July 10, 2023

A few months after filing for divorce, Tina found herself unexpectedly reconnecting with Mathew when he visited her in New York City in early 2010, E! Online reports.

Despite her initial skepticism given his history of broken promises, she was swayed by his apparent transformation and commitment to change. The now-73-year-old former Destiny’s Child manager had allegedly sought counseling and made efforts to prove he had addressed his issues.

The connection between them reignited, with Tina describing the “magnetic pull” and “cosmic cord” that kept drawing her and Mathew back together.

However, knowing their daughters would disapprove after witnessing years of their father’s betrayals, the couple decided to keep their reconciliation hidden from Beyoncé and Solange.

Following Tina’s admission in her book, fans online seem to be shocked and unsurprised.

“Not Tina and Mathew hooking up still after they divorced,” while another said, “This is how u show the otha woman if he did it to me he’ll do it to you. Ms.Tina says now I’m the 1 he is cheating with and not cheating on. She up 1 on em.”

A third added, “Don’t judge her. Someone of us have tried going back but sometimes an ex is an ex for a reason.”

Their secret affair continued until Mother’s Day in 2010, when their carefully constructed facade came tumbling down. During a surprise visit to Tina’s Galveston, Texas home, the daughters nearly caught their father at their mother’s residence. Though Mathew managed to leave before being discovered, Tina made the difficult decision to come clean about their rekindled relationship.

The reconciliation would prove short-lived.

In July 2010, news emerged that Mathew had fathered another child with a second mistress, TaQoya Branscomb. This revelation of yet another betrayal prompted Tina to file for divorce a second time, with the split finally becoming official in November 2011.

Reflecting on this turbulent period, Tina acknowledged that fear had played a significant role in her decision-making throughout the relationship.

“I clearly knew my relationship with Mathew was unhealthy, and it was the fear of going it alone that kept me stuck,” she confessed in her memoir, which has been selected for Oprah’s Book Club.

Both Tina and Mathew eventually moved on to new relationships. Tina married actor Richard Lawson in 2015, though they finalized their divorce in 2023 after eight years together.

Mathew found love with former model Gena Avery, whom he married in 2013 and remains with today.

The candid revelations come as Tina prepares to embark on a nine-city book tour beginning April 30 in Washington, D.C., where former first lady Michelle Obama will moderate the discussion. Her willingness to share such personal struggles highlights the journey of a woman who has weathered decades of infidelity and public scrutiny while prioritizing her family and ultimately, herself.

Through “Matriarch,” Tina Knowles offers an intimate look at the complex relationships that exist behind the glamorous façade of one of entertainment’s most prominent families, reminding readers that even amid extraordinary success and fame, the challenges of love, betrayal, and forgiveness remain universally relatable.