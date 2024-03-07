Mathew Knowles Praises Younger Daughter Solange and Mother In Celebratory Posts for Women’s History Month, Doesn’t Mention Oldest Daughter Beyoncé  

Music executive Mathew Knowles is getting backlash after sharing a tribute to his youngest daughter, in honor of Women’s History Month on social media. He not only praised Solange, for her accomplishments as a versatile artist but allowed his tribute to stand alone and never brought up his other daughter, Beyoncé, who is one of the world’s biggest stars and recently became the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Music Chart for her recently released hit single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.

On Wednesday, March 6, Knowles shared on Instagram and the X platform a touching post that gave the “Cranes In the Sky” singer her just-due flowers.

Mathew Knowles (center) celebrated Solange (left) in special Women’s History Month post on social media this week, and some observers felt he slighted his oldest daughter Beyoncé (right). (Photos: @solangeknowles/Instagram, @mrmathewknowles/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

“From your earliest days, you’ve amazed with your art, fashion, poetry, and stories. Your creativity, a reflection of your soul’s depth, continually astounds me,” the doting dad stated.

Continuing with an anecdote about when Solange was in middle school and chose to write about the rapper Nas as the subject for a poetry assignment. Despite the teacher disagreeing with the choice, Knowles says that Solange stood her ground and ultimately earned an A+ on the project. For the father of four, three of them being girls, this was but one example of her courage and the profound depth of her artistic perspective.

“Your creativity transcends mere art; it’s a lifestyle, a way to perceive the world with sensitivity and wonder,” Knowles wrote. “You have the gift of uncovering beauty in the unnoticed, presenting truth and emotion unfiltered. This gift, a guiding force, encourages you to explore imagination’s uncharted territories and express yourself in new, extraordinary ways.⁠”

⁠

“I understand the journey of a creative spirit comes with challenges, including moments of self-doubt and misunderstanding. Yet, these don’t diminish your creativity’s importance,” he added, before saying that her “perspective and voice are crucial.”

Dear Solange,



In honor of Women’s History Month, I’m celebrating your incredible creativity. From your earliest days, you’ve amazed with your art, fashion, poetry, and stories. Your creativity, a reflection of your soul’s depth, continually astounds me.



I vividly remember a… pic.twitter.com/2FNAlXfH04 — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) March 6, 2024

Many of the comments celebrated the importance of having a father to cheer a child on.

“This is amazing. Love seeing fathers celebrate their children like this. I have no idea what that’s like and it will probably be something I never experience. But it inspired me to see this in our culture,” one comment said in part.

Some added that they wish they had a dad to do the same thing.

“It is truly a blessing to receive those amazing words and unwavering support from your Dad,” a comment on Instagram said, adding, “I wish I could have heard at one of those words from either of my parents.”

“I wish most fathers loved their daughters the way you do. And you honed their talents, made sure the world knew they were crown jewels. Thank you, Matthew. Solange is so breathlessly talented,” an X user tweeted.

I wish most fathers loved their daughters the way you do. And you honed their talents, made sure the world knew they were crown jewels. Thank you, Matthew. Solange is so breathlessly talented. — InTheCut-Magazine (@ComplexCut) March 6, 2024

Knowles has not shared a Women’s History Month about Beyoncé as of March 7.

Despite this, the executive and mastermind behind Destiny’s Child often shows love to his children and shouts out the accomplishments of his celebrity daughters to the highest mountains and his 88,000 Instagram followers.

Feb. 21 is when he last congratulated Beyoncé’s cover of Essence magazine to promote her hair care line and other projects, and Solange on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar to talk about her “Superpower” as an artist. He ended the caption of the post, he said, “Proud of you both.”

Mathew Knowles celebrated his two celebrity daughters, Beyoncé and Solange after the two appeared on the covers of two major magazines. (Photo: @mrmathewknowles/Instagram/Instagram)

A week earlier, after Beyoncé made history with her foray into country music and he took to social to virtually yodel her praises, writing, “You have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Always proud of you. Love, Dad.”

Knowles’ daughters are not the only ladies he pauses to honor. At the beginning of Women’s History Month, he honored his mother, Helen Knowles, a woman he described as “formidable.”

“She was an unyielding opponent of segregation in Alabama,” he said, remembering one time when he was young when a white insurance agent visited his home for the first time to collect a premium. ⁠

Reflecting on Women’s History Month and its tribute to the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives, my thoughts invariably turn to my mother, Helen Knowles. A formidable Black woman, she was an unyielding opponent of segregation in Alabama. A vivid memory that encapsulates… pic.twitter.com/DCzNDb39lF — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) March 4, 2024

Upon arrival, according to Knowles, the man knocked on the door and asked if she was Helen. His mother responded calmly told the agent to either return to his vehicle and approach again with the respect of asking for Mrs. Knowles or get rid of the policy. The agent terminated the policy instead of giving her the respect she deserved.

His post to his mother also acknowledged that it’s hard being a Black mother in America, not only making a nod to his mother, but also to his two oldest daughters, their mother, Tina Knowles, and the mothers of his two other children.