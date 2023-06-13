‘Tina Would Nevaa be That Far’: Mathew Knowles’ Photo of Himself and His Wife Attending Beyoncé Concert Goes Viral After Fans Notice How Far They Were from the Stage

Beyoncé’s ninth highly anticipated solo tour, “Renaissance World Tour,” began on March 10, and stadiums all around the globe have been filled with adoring fans and notable celebrities.

The “Cuff It” singer’s attendance list for a recent date featured some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, such as Lori Harvey, Damson Idris, Kylie Jenner, “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya, her fellow Texas native Megan Thee Stallion, and Bey’s divorced parents.

Both Tina Lawson and Mathew Knowles have documented their separate experiences as they watched their daughter put on a show in front of thousands of fans. However, many online users have questioned if each parent received the same type of experience after noticing the difference in their seat locations.

Fans question why Mathew Knowles and his wife were seated so far back while they attended the Beyoncé concert. (Pictured: @mrmathewknowles/Instagram)

Knowles recently shared a photo of himself with his second wife, Gena Charmaine Avery, at his older daughter’s last show in London, England, on June 5 via his Twitter and Instagram account.

“Yesterday, we enjoyed [the] last of 5 phenomenal shows in London that were able to experience with our friends. A photo says a thousand words. I will always express my gratitude,” he wrote.

In the photo, the music executive and Avery can be seen on an elevated surface as they faced away from the stage.

His image was shared by Hollywood Unlocked online, where several commenters noticed how far back the 71-year-old appeared to be from the stage.

“A photo surely does say a lot Matthew… y’all in the back back.”



“He didn’t get the special treatment his tickets to far back.”



“Beyonce put her daddy in the back of the stadium.”

“Beyoncé got them in the stands don’t sheee.”



One fan even brought up Lawson, who has been captured sitting and standing at the exclusive floor spaces of her daughter’s concert.

“Now did Beyoncé know they was there cause they a—s in the back, Tina would nevaa be that far.”

Paramedics rescued Beyoncé’s mom, the legendary Tina Knowles-Lawson, from getting trampled by roaring fans during her superstar daughter’s packed concert in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/lZyw7CvOSr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 17, 2023

Two days before her ex-husband’s post, Lawson shared a video of her daughter performing her verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 summer hit “Savage Remix.”

In her recording, Lawson can be seen sitting a few rows back from her Grammy-winning child as she rapped her iconic verse, “And my mama was a savage, n—a, I got this s–t from Tina.”

Per the 69-year-old’s IG caption, once Beyoncé said her verse, all heads turned in Lawson’s direction — who can be seen giggling at the action.

Although fans found it necessary to compare seating charts, both Lawson and Knowles appear to be proud of their firstborn. The divorced couple are also parents to the “Cranes In the Sky” singer and Grammy winner Solange Knowles.

Talent obviously courses through this family’s bloodstream, for Yoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has accompanied her mom onstage for several performances. The 11-year-old has quickly attained a large fan base herself for her impressive dance moves.

Beyoncé shares Blue with her husband of 15 years, rapper Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z. The legendary artists also have twins Rumi and Sir Carter.