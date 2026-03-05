‘The Subtle Clap Back Is Epic’: Tina Knowles Shuts Down Mathew Knowles With Savage Post That Ignores the Ex Who Had Two Babies Outside Their Marriage

Mathew Knowles is fuming over a viral interview clip that has him getting roasted and dragged online.

The ex-husband of Tina Knowles is rewriting the narrative after becoming a hot topic on several shows this week, including the daytime series “Sherri” and “The Breakfast Club.”

Mathew was asked about his ex-wife during an interview, where he made a remark he now calls innocent after Tina and the Beehive set him straight.

Mathew Knowles abruptly ended a live interview after being questioned about his ex-wife, Tina Knowles, and her role in her daughter’s success. (Photos by Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

On PIX 11’s “Kandid with Kendis,” host Kendis Gibson praised his guests for supporting their daughters’ talents, saying, “You’ve earned your flowers.” He then noted their hard work and family talent before Knowles shifted the conversation with a question.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids,” Gibson said. Knowles then paused before asking a question that immediately shifted the tone of the conversation.

“What work did she put in?” he asked with a straight face.

The host noted Tina’s role in the group’s early years in styling and visual presentation. Mathew acknowledged this, saying, “You’re right about the styling.” He agreed that Tina’s contributions to the group’s name and success were a “joint effort,” but then stood up and decided to leave the interview.

When asked what happened a day later, Mathew claimed he was confused by the host’s question since he doesn’t do many interviews.

“I didn’t know what he meant by that. So, I’m saying, well, calmly, ‘What work did she put in?’ That was a question,” he clarified during a chat with Page Six. “I don’t know how it became a comment, but it was a question,” he insisted, noting that he praised Tina for doing the hair and styling that “built the image for Destiny’s Child.”

Mathew Knowles says he’s evaluating all legal remedies after interview clip goes viral



Knowles says opposite of what the narrative is, he just asked a question, he was actually defending Tina, and they’re in a good place



Mathew added. He believes the clip was a “complete misrepresentation” of a man who has never spoken ill of the woman he was married to for 31 years.

“You can’t even find a negative comment I’ve ever said about Tina. So, I don’t get it… People try to bait us all the time to be against each other,” he added.

Once the clip went viral, viewers began weighing in almost immediately, calling Mathew a “hater and an insecure manchild,” while praising Tina for parting ways earlier. The heat got so bad that even a rival of her son-in-law, rapper 50 Cent, chimed in after he, like many, assumed Mathew made a downright shady remark about his ex-wife.

Instead of responding, Mama Tina let the internet do the talking for her, as dozens of videos detailing how she shaped culture appeared online instantly, with other girl groups adopting a similar style and look, using Destiny’s Child as the blueprint. But Mathew was excluded from this viral clip.

“The subtle clap back is epic,” wrote one Tina supporter, while another said, “Mathew acting like Ms tina didn’t Upgrade him.” A third added, “Now check that ******!!!!”

Some defenders gave Mathew the benefit of the doubt, saying the entire matter had been “blown out of proportion” after she separated their contributions. But not everyone was convinced. “I would ask how he got mad about his own words but then remembered he was fired by his own daughter for stealing money so nothing is beneath him,” one wrote.

Mathew admitted that Beyoncé fired him as her manager following accusations of theft. He insisted his daughter had been defrauded with fake documents presented by Live Nation in a 2011 suit, claiming Mathew “had stolen money from Beyoncé on her most recent tour or otherwise taken funds that [he] was not entitled to.”

With the “Renaissance” singer silent on her father’s financial allegations, family dynamics seem strained. Mathew’s relationship with his daughters, including Solange, is often under scrutiny, especially given that he welcomed not one but two children with other women while married to Tina.

Mathew went on to marry one of the two women in 2014. But there's hope he navigates this matter delicately to avoid further distance with Beyoncé.






