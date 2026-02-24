‘Not Ms. Tina Picking a Side’: Tina Knowles Steps In After Tiny Gets Dragged Into 50 Cent and T.I.’s Explosive Feud — Drops a Line No One Saw Coming

As tension escalates between 50 Cent and T.I., virtual onlookers are taking sides.

The beef started when the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast released their episode on Feb. 22 featuring T.I. During that episode, the Atlanta native addressed what went wrong with the “Verzuz” that he and 50 Cent were supposed to have. He recalled making the announcement about the event and 50 Cent allegedly pretending like he knew nothing about it. T.I. said his response made him question his character, and 50 hit back by attacking T.I. and his family — including his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Tina Knowles steps into T.I. and 50 Cent’s beef to show love to Tiny. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

(Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Film Group)

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The two rappers began sniping at each other online. But the “Power” creator did not stop there. He posted a not-so-flattering picture of the Xscape singer from a performance. That set off her son King Harris, 21, who started trolling 50 too. Even fans who would normally laugh at his vicious trolling of other celebritie said that he took it too far.

But then one individual no one would have predicted entered the drama, Beyoncé Knowles’ mother, Tina Knowles. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, she shared a video of Tiny posing for the camera with a face full of glam and hair styled in several colorful box braids.

In the caption she wrote, “Repost: You feel that? That’s what real feminine energy looks like.” After tagging her the caption continued, “Effortless. Beautiful. Unbothered.✨ Glow Season!! GLAMDOLL MAKEUP.”

Tiny, who has yet to respond to 50 Cent herself, commented under Tina’s post.

“Awe this made my morning… thank you so much Queen,” she said.

One fan reacted to Tina’s post with a joke writing, “Not Ms. Tina picking a side in the beef, ikdr,” wrote one person.

Others followed Tina’s footsteps in showing support to Tiny. One person said, “Because yeaaaaa Tiny don’t bother nobody.”

Someone else said, “Yasss Mama T!!! Because what we wont allow is disrespect on thee talented Tiny. What you won’t do is disrespect black women period!!!!”

Someone else further slammed 50 Cent for his behavior. They wrote, “Yes the bullying of Tiny is so corny. She minds her business and stays to herself. You notice these Black men always coming for other Black women but never would do this with a Yt woman.”

After the “21 Questions” rapper posted Tiny, T.I. released a snippet called “War” warning unnamed people not to “poke the bear.” He released another diss track called “Right One.”

As for King, he took up for his mother in his own way.

In a video he posted on Instagram, he said, “B-tch -ss n-gga wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f-ck n-gga. Your mama dead as f-ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F-ck. Post a picture of your motherf-cking mama n-gga, she dead n-gga.”

50 Cent’s mother Sabrina Jackson passed away in 1983. King later posted a photo of Ms. Jackson’s gravesite.

50 responded with a clip from “ATL,” a movie where T.I. plays the main character Rashad. Rashad’s brother Ant is shot by another character named Marcus, who was looking to get his money from him. But in 50 Cent’s post his face is on Marcus’ body and King’s face is on Ant’s.

However, King didn’t back down. He put up another video showing 50 Cent’s case from 2005 when he admitted to trampling two women and punching a third at a concert. The judge decided to drop his assault and battery charges if he stayed drug free and didn’t commit any crimes for two years.

While promoting an August Wilson and Joe Turner Broadway play called “Come and Gone,” which he is executive producing, 50 Cent shaded King, T.I. and Tiny. He wrote in the caption, “Opening night April 25 No rappers, No bad BBL’s, No little f-cked up albino kids. just sold out BROADWAY what.”

King attacked 50 Cent’s fatherhood by showing a picture of his son Sire Jackson sitting on his lap and questioning why the teenager would be doing that.

The final blow was King posting more doctored pictures of the rapper.

It’s not clear if 50 is ready to wave the white flag, but for now it seems he has pivoted his focus to promoting the Broadway play.