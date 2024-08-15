‘Why Does She Have to Pay Him?’: Tina Knowles Forced to Pay Ex-husband Richard Lawson Amid Finalized Divorce. Here’s a Complete Breakdown

After a year of separation, Tina Knowles and actor Richard Lawson‘s divorce is now being reported to have been finalized. The split, which involved dividing substantial assets between the two of them, saw Beyoncé’s mother agreeing to a final settlement of over a quarter million dollars to her now-second ex-husband.

Knowles was previously married to Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, for over 30 years before Lawson, who was previously married to his first wife, actress Denise Gordy, for over a decade. The two have no children together.

Richard Lawson fans say he’s looking better than ever after separation for Tina Knowles. (Photos: Richardlawson/Instagram; Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

In Touch reports they have obtained court documents that revealed that Lawson, who was married to Knowles for eight years, is prohibited from disclosing any family secrets involving her celebrity daughters, grandchildren, or their spouses, especially to the press.

The couple wed in 2015 and officially separated on July 25, 2023, with Knowles filing for divorce the very next day. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” claiming the marriage had suffered an “irremediable breakdown” and that it was impossible for the two to remain in the same household.

Throughout their marriage, the couple amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars in community property, which required equitable division.

As part of the settlement, the “Divorce in Black” actor was awarded a 2021 Cadillac Escalade (and all expenses associated with it), several bank and retirement accounts, all funds owed to Richard Lawson Studios, any royalties earned, and all creative works developed during their union. Additionally, he retained full rights to his studio, artwork, jewelry, clothing, and his SAG pension plan.

Knowles, on the other hand, received a 2018 Tesla and a 2020 Bentley, both obtained during the marriage.

She also gets to keep her L.A. home, a property in Texas, all furniture in her possession, jewelry, her personal retirement accounts, and all earnings she accumulated post-separation.

In the divorce negotiations, Knowles also retains the rights to a Matriarch Book deal with Penguin Random House, a 1 percent stake in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, and all artwork in her possession.

While it seems like she is keeping a lot, the hairstylist and salon owner is also digging into her pocketbook to close out this union.

In addition to agreeing to cover all outstanding balances on her credit cards and any household expenses — likely of the home they shared together — the House of Dereon matriarch has been ordered to pay Lawson a $300,000 one-time payment. Interestingly, neither party will receive spousal support.

One aspect of the agreement that drew significant attention was the non-disparagement clause, which prevents either party from speaking negatively about the other or their families.

Another clause specifically protects the privacy of any current or future grandchildren. This ensures that details about the lives of the three children of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer, her billionaire husband Jay-Z, including Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy, remain private.

The Neighborhood Talk featured news of the settlement on its profile, which sparked a lively discussion online, with fans weighing in on Bey’s mama paying so much to her ex-husband.

Some criticized Lawson for accepting the settlement, with one commenter remarking, “Being a man and asking for money in a divorce is so embarrassing, especially when you’re an entertainer.”

Another added, “Why does SHE have to pay him? Don’t he have a whole career?”

Someone else was shocked by this, saying, “Knew he wasn’t right when he mistreated auntie Loretta in “For Colored Girls.” A fourth person joked, “He said ‘I’m leaving here with something.'”

With a reputed net worth of $25 million, many found the $300,000 payment inconsequential for Knowles.

As one commenter noted, “That’s Beyoncé’s mama, that’s like $500.” Another agreed, stating, “That’s dollar tree money oh please that’s nothing to her.”

Out of the two, the Cecréd executive is substantially wealthier than Lawson, who has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Fans had previously noticed red flags in the relationship, suggesting that Knowles and Lawson may not have been as well matched as they appeared.

During a 2018 appearance on OWN’s popular series “Black Love,” Knowles expressed her feelings about their relationship.

“I prayed for the type of man I wanted, and I got pretty much that,” she said. “Is he perfect? Absolutely not, but … you know … he has a lot of the qualities.”

Lawson, however, responded with a grimace and asked, “No?”

To which Knowles quickly replied, “No.”

Another indicator of trouble was Lawson’s absence from his then-daughter-in-law’s European leg of the highly anticipated Renaissance tour.

Interestingly, despite their marriage lasting less than 10 years, Knowles and Lawson had known each other for four decades, having been introduced by Lawson’s sister, Gwen, who was Knowles’ best friend before her passing.