‘Now Tina …’: Solange Knowles Debuts a Jaw-Dropping New Look but Her Mom Tina Hijacks the Moment and Sends the Internet Spiraling

Tina Knowles is stealing the spotlight from one of her daughters, but it isn’t Beyoncé who has Mrs. Knowles taking center stage.

Her youngest daughter, Solange Knowles, has social media buzzing after dropping a cryptic post featuring her new transformation.

Tina Knowles steals the spotlight after Solange Knowles shaves her head. (Photos by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

‘You Wasn’t Paying No Attention’: Tina Knowles Fires Back at Claims She Let Solange Fall Through the Cracks as a Teen Mother While Building Beyoncé’s Career

Solange, known for long hair or a buzzcut, returned with a bold new dramatic design.

The “Cranes in the Sky” artist shared black-and-white Instagram photos documenting her head shave. The images show square patterns carved into the back of her hair.

One side-profile shot of Solange highlights her sculpted look and face. Fans praised it as art, with some comparing the patterns to West African styles, especially Senegal.

“You see these hair designs a lot in West Africa! It’s so lovely on you,” said one person, while another added, “Yes! Just looks soo good on her!”

Many were left speechless after viewing the images of Solange looking anywhere but directly at the camera, complimenting her beauty. But nobody was prouder than her mother.

Knowles left a remark in the comment section that unwittingly had fans talking more about her than Solange’s art.

“You look like an Egyptian goddess,” Mama Tina wrote. “Which is appropriate because you were conceived on a boat going down [the] Egyptian Nile. Only you could shave your hair let it grow out some and cut this incredible shape and do it all and look as gorgeous as ever [fire and heart empojis].”

Tina shares Solange and Beyoncé with her ex-husband, music manager Mathew Knowles, and fans recoiled in disgust at Tina’s oversharing.

“Now Miss Tina, that fun fact is a little too fun,” exclaimed one fan. Another fan laughed, “Mommy Tina why are you telling us your business with that man?” pointing Solange’s dad, Mathew Knowles.

On the contrary, others said would rather not have a mental picture. “Because Miss Tina we definitely did not need to know all’at,” echoed a third social media user. Another simply added, “Now Tina…”

Another fan joked, “it is sooo f—king funny that moms will embarrass you no matter how famous and cool you are.”

Knowles has previously mentioned the story about Solange being conceived in Egypt during a 2024 interview.

“Solange was conceived on the Nile in Egypt,” she said on “The Run-Through With Vogue” podcast. “I thought I was having a boy and I wanted to name him Niles. But little did I know, here came this girl.”

Tina also noted that she chose Solange’s name from a baby name book while in France.

“I went to Paris. I bought a baby name book in Paris for my girlfriend, and she was gonna have a baby,” she explained. “And then the next year, I would end up having a baby, so I pulled that old book out.”

Solange was born in 1986, six years after her mother and Mathew Knowles got married. Their first daughter, Beyoncé, was born in 1981.

Mathew was a salesman when he met Tina, who owned a beauty salon called Headliners back in Texas.

She continued to work while the girls were young and became the stylist for Mathew’s first girl group, Destiny’s Child, then known as Girl’s Tyme, and Mathew became the manager.

Their parents divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage and infidelity after Mathew welcomed two kids with other women.

Mathew was fired as Beyoncé’s manager but continues to share advice about the music industry on panels and in interviews. Tina continues to style her pop star older daughter, and together they launched the hair care brand Cécred. The family also supports Solange in her endeavors outside of music.

Since 2018, the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer has expanded into furniture design, merging her visual style with functional art through her creative agency, Saint Heron.





