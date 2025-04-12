‘There Must Be Consequences’: Report Claims Taylor Swift Shut Down Kanye West’s Wild Accusation with Cease-and-Desist Over Secret Justin Bieber-Harry Styles Love Triangle

Kanye West’s recent online rants have purportedly gotten him in trouble over the past few months, and it looks like someone is fighting back.

Pop star Taylor Swift supposedly is taking legal action against the rapper, who now goes by Ye, after he posted explicit rumors about Swift having an intimate encounter with singers Justin Bieber and Harry Styles at the same time.

Taylor Swift to take legal action after Kanye West made shocking posts about her, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber (Photos by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I’ll show you an example of racism,” West’s post began, “Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

In another post about Swift last week, Ye claimed, “I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat,” referring to his past public support of President Trump.

Back in February 2025 during the Super Bowl, the “College Dropout” rapper took issue with the constant television appearances of Swift supporting Kelce from the stands.

Swift has yet to make any public statements about the posts, but the Daily Mail claims she “filed for a cease-and-desist,” demanding an immediate stop to his activity.

“’This isn’t just [West] gossiping,” a source supposedly told the outlet, in regards to the allegations. “This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

The “Trouble” singer has long dealt with West’s antics toward her since the MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2009. The then-19-year-old had just won an award for Best Female Video and during her acceptance speech, West marched on stage and said Beyoncé should have gotten the award.

Fast-forward to 2016, the “Bully” rapper mentioned Swift in his song “Famous,” where he also made derogatory comments towards her then. He rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Swift put out a statement condemning the lyrics then West then-wife and mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian, released a short video which seemed to prove that West had called Swift about the lyrics before the song dropped and she had given him her blessing.

But then a longer version of the video came out and revealed that he never told her he would call her the B-word.

West has spearheaded this tumultuous relationship with Swift for nearly two decades. But “This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory,” according to sources.

Swift’s boyfriend of two years, NFL player Travis Kelce, is reportedly also fed up with Ye’s online antics and wants it all to end.

“Taylor’s clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her. There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face,” the source said.

Fans responded to Ye’s allegations in Daily Mail’s report.

One person said, “Kanye has crossed many red lines; it’s about time someone held him to account.”

Hinting that Kelce would stand up for the “Marry Me” singer, two people wrote, “I think Travis should teach him a lesson,” and “I’d pay to see Travis take down Kanye.”

A fourth wrote, “Oh Taylor, sue him for every nickel. Make him make a public apology where he has to say he a raving lunatic.”

Swift did indeed date Harry Styles over a decade ago, which didn’t last more than six months. According to Harper Bazaar’s timeline and a few other outlets, they were together from November 2012 to January 2013.

An unidentified source close to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer said, “Harry does not have any contact with Taylor and has not for many years. But if he is asked to confirm that this is a lie he will gladly do so.”

“He finds Ye’s words so disrespectful. To bring Harry into this was uncalled for. This never happened and Harry will lend his support however needed.”

However, there is no record of Justin Bieber and Swift ever dating or being involved romantically in any way. But Swift is good friends with Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez. Sources close to the “Baby” singer have also denied the claims tied to Swift.

Bieber has been married to Hailey Bieber since September 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, last August.