‘Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Said Put the Guns Down’: BeyHive and Swifties Stop Beefing Long Enough to Admire Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s Red Carpet Flick

Beyoncé stepped out in support of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour film weeks after the BeyHive and Swifties went at it over their record-breaking tour sales.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the “Single Ladies” songstress and the “Style” singer were seen posing on the red carpet together as photographers flashed their cameras to document the historic moment at Grove’s AMC multiplex in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, 42, rocked a stunning black and chrome LaQuan Smith jumpsuit paired with black boots. She also sported black and silver sunglasses while her long, straight, honey-blond tresses were styled in a half-up/half-down look.

As for Swift, 33, she popped out in a dazzling periwinkle Oscar de la Renta floral gown. Her natural curls were cut into a short bob.

Beyoncè and Taylor Swift “brought world peace to Twitter” after posing together at the premiere of Swift’s “Eras” concert film. (Pictured: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé @taylorswift/Instagram)

Photos of the two megastars were shared on @fashionbombdaily via Instagram, where many individuals applauded the ladies for supporting each other despite their fan bases’ attempt to spark a feud between them.

“Real women understand there is no competition at the top. Only collaboration.”

“I love it! Especially because people were trying to act like their tours were a competition #GrownWomanVibes.”

“They might’ve just brought world peace to Twitter.”

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift said to put the guns DOWN pic.twitter.com/KTLEsfAq0p — Chombe (@Chombe1080) October 12, 2023

Nevertheless, a few critics found it necessary to leave negative comments. One user wrote, “Strategy,” while another suggested, “Why does this look photoshopped? Is this real?”

Over the past few months, Swifties and members of Beyoncé’s BeyHive have gone back and forth on social media after both ladies launched their highly anticipated tours earlier this year. Both women have sold out stadiums domestically and internationally, generating billions of dollars in revenue by the end of their tours.

Swift and Yoncé have also proved that they have reached legendary status by breaking records with their worldwide projects. The “Enchanted” singer surpassed singing icons Bruce Springsteen and Elton John for the largest tour this year, while the 28-time Grammy holder surpassed the late Michael Jackson for the highest-grossing tour for a Black artist.

Despite the constant comparisons from fans and other media outlets, the two multifaceted artists have never shied away from supporting each other throughout their time in the industry.

Swift even shouted the mother of three out in a recent Instagram post, giving Beyoncé some well-deserved flowers for being a great “influence” on her career as a performer.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote. She continued, “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.”

The 12-time Grammy winner closed, “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Similarly to Swift, Beyoncé also has an upcoming film in honor of her ninth concert tour, Renaissance World Tour, which closed out on Oct. 1. Her highly anticipated tour movie, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 1.