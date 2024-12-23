‘Disturbingly Creepy’: Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Cringe Video of Her Crawling on the Floor to Macaulay Culkin as ‘Santa’

Kim Kardashian managed to capture the festiveness and chaos of Christmas in her new “short film,” but fans are cringing instead of beaming with joy.

The SKIMS founder delivers an eerily haunting and seductive version of “Santa Baby” in the nearly five-minute visual shared to social media on Dec. 23. Her vocals were produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian leaves social media cringing as she crawls her way through creepy “Santa Baby” short film. Photos: Kimkardashian/Instagram.

The “American Horror Story” actress was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis. The opening scene reveals a seemingly drained Kim as she slides down a wall and onto her knees. She is dressed in nude tights, a light blue crop sweater, and a blond wig. The first aspect of the creative expression that took a hit online was her singing ability.

One person tweeted, “Kim should never make music. It’s disrespectful to real musicians with talent.”

Fans who supported “The Cringe that Stole Christmas” declared, “She sounds good idk.” But the music is not what unnerved viewers; instead, it is the unhinged Christmas party environment that Kim crawled her way through.

Kim K posted this disturbing video.

pic.twitter.com/dxmQkpBqjM — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 23, 2024

“Why does this make me feel so uncomfortable? Is everyone on drugs?” asked one person on Instagram.

The film features women dressed in underwear for a game of Twister, a man dressed as Jesus with a thorn crown on his head, a seemingly deranged woman mutilating a Christmas tree with garden shears, and a trio of men gambling near a classic display of baby Jesus in the manger with Mary and Joseph, just to name a few of the moments captured on film.

At one point, Kim, still on her hands and knees, travels across a red carpet that is powdered with white artificial snow. Every room in the home reveals a cornucopia of holiday debauchery and cardinal sins.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV star is sometimes sprawled on the floor, much like the nun dressed in red who was laid out on her back near a fireplace and mound of white powder as money was scattered about.

In the end, the artificially blond bombshell is shown on her knees, tapping her fingers on the leg of “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin, who is seated, dressed in a Santa suit, and recording the chaotic display with a ’90s-era camcorder.

“This is disturbingly creepy. Christmas is about joy,” wrote another person offended by the film. A third tweeted, “Kim has been spiraling since Kanye left. She should stick with SKIMS and chill. She’s a mother of 4 (5?).”

Multiple references were made about her ex-husband, Kanye West. In the media, the co-parents — who share North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — have been described as being at odds. They divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage.

An alleged point of contention is West’s wife Bianca Censori’s habitual scantily clad mode of dress that leaves little to the imagination. The billionaire businesswoman purportedly has threatened to withhold visitation if Censori does not clean up her act.

Yet, as revealed by the comments, some wondered if the hip-hop artist lent inspiration to the visual, while another suggested that it was an artistic depiction of life without him. Either way, neither Kim, Cohen, nor Denis has dished on how the concept for the video came to fruition.