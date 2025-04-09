‘Why Does She Keep Trying to Look Like Bianca?’: Kim Kardashian’s Pantsless Photoshoot Slammed as ‘Desperate’ By Fans Who Say She’s Trying Hard to ‘Fill a Void’

Celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian is making headlines once again with her latest social media post of herself in yet another scantily clad, pantsless look.

The 44-year-old mom of four shared a provocative slideshow of images last week on her Instagram showcasing a light brown fur corset to cover her top half and no pants or underwear on her bottom half, simply captioning the post, “fittings.”

She appears to be sitting on the floor in a dressing room or closet surrounded by other fur and leather coats and other items hanging on clothing racks.

Kim Kardashian (R) gets called out for wearing no pants during a recent photoshoot, drawing more comparisons to Kanye West’s (C) estranged wife, Bianca Censori (L). (Photos: @kimkardashian/ Instagram; Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage)

The SKIMS founder’s revealing ensemble quickly drew attention not just for its daring nature, but for what many fans perceive as an attempt to emulate her ex-husband Kanye West’s ostensibly estranged wife, Bianca Censori, who is known for her often revealing see-through attire.

Another connection is the London-based Mowalola brand that Kardashian sported in the post — a designer who has worked closely with West and created pieces for Censori as well.

One questioned on Page Six, “Why does she keep trying to look like Bianca?? Be unique. First it was the see-through tights, the barely there leotards, balaclavas with showing almost everything else, the big coats that look like there is nothing underneath (maybe there isn’t), etc.”

“Haven’t we seen enough of Pantless Kimmie……?? What a great role model for her kids,” read another comment.

The criticism was harsh and direct, with one fan writing, “She must be jealous of Bianca since she is now competing with her. She may as well make another ‘tape.’”

Others were more blunt, writing, “Why doesn’t she realize she looks ridiculous???”

Further concerned about the clothing, a few said, “I hope this is not real fur,” in the comments of Kim’s post.

Some even claimed Kardashian was trying to “fill a void” following her divorce from the “College Dropout” rapper.

The fashion rivalry takes on additional layers considering recent developments in West and Censori’s marriage. The musical genius recently released a song titled “BIANCA” that appears to confirm speculation about their marital troubles.

In the track, West pleads for his wife to return, singing “Bianca, I just want you to come back,” while claiming her family attempted to have him “committed” following his controversial social media rants.

In light of his behavior, reports claim the two are inching toward a divorce as his ex-wife has attempted to reach out to Censori in hopes of forming some kind of alliance to help West.

According to sources close to the situation, Kardashian is “disgusted with everything Kanye has become.” One insider revealed to Daily Mail that the socialite feels she “doesn’t even know” her former husband anymore and believes that teaming up with his current wife could potentially spark positive change in West’s behavior.

The fashion connection between the women extends beyond this recent photo shoot.

Sources claim Kardashian sees similarities between herself and the Censori and admires her fashion sense, except for the times she is braless around her sons.

The reality star reportedly even considers the Australian architect as a potential model for her SKIMS brand.

This professional interest comes alongside a more personal concern, as Kardashian reportedly knows how much her children “adore” Censori and wants to establish a “companionship” with her for their sake.

Kim tried to reach out to Ye’s wife Bianca Censori after she learned they had broken up.



Bianca reportedly left Kim on read.



“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to.” pic.twitter.com/ayNsUiChUa — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) April 4, 2025

However, the outreach appears to be one-sided so far.

When Kardashian attempted to connect with Censori after hearing about troubles in her marriage to West, the model reportedly “ignored” the gesture.

Sources told Page Six that despite the cold reception, Kardashian felt it important to let Censori know “she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” believing she’s “the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”

Meanwhile, the Yeezy creator’s controversial social media behavior continues to affect those around him.

In his “BIANCA” lyrics, he claims Censori experienced panic attacks due to his tweeting habits and even suggests he used a tracking app to follow her movements, rapping “She hop in the car and she ran / My b—ch just don’t understand.”

As Kardashian navigates co-parenting with her increasingly unpredictable ex-husband, her fashion choices continue to generate buzz — whether intended as competition, homage, or simply personal expression.

But for fans watching from the sidelines, Kardashian’s pantless Mowalola moment represents something more complex than just another celebrity fashion statement: it’s the latest chapter in an ongoing saga where personal style, family dynamics, and public personas remain inextricably intertwined with the Kardashian-West families.