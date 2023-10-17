This Is Just The Beginning | Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Take Their “Traylor” Relationship On A Tour Of NYC Holding Hands

In the world of famous couples, the relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop culture superstar Taylor Swift is as hot as it gets.

The two took their canoodling on tour to the streets of New York City this weekend, where they lampooned themselves on screen and hit a few hot spots hand-in-hand to let you know it‘s real.

Taylor Swift (L) and NFL star Travis Kelce (R) took their canoodling on tour to the streets of New York City this weekend, where they lampooned themselves on screen and hit a few hot spots hand-in-hand. (Photo: Instagram @taylorswfitfans)

The 49th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” happened late Saturday night, and host Pete Davidson and recording artist Ice Spice weren’t the only guest appearances gracing the night. Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their presence known, jumping in on the funny takes about the over-reporting of their relationship.

Best Saturday Night Ever

The skit featured a mimicry of the Fox “NFL Sunday” panel with Kenan Thompson as Curt Menefee, Mikey Day as Howie Long, James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan, and Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw.

“Let’s get into the game and stop yapping about Taylor and her little boyfriend,” Thompson’s version of Menefee said.

Later, Pete Davidson appears on the field as a sideline reporter waiting to catch Taylor Swift somewhere at MetLife Stadium; as a tilt to the appearance at the Chiefs’ game against the Jets on Oct. 1, suddenly Travis Kelce appears on the sidelines. Swift appeared briefly on the show to introduce musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance.

However, the two were seen at dinner at Nobu and later at the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty earlier that evening.

