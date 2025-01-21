Concerned Fans Say Justin Bieber Is ‘Unraveling’ as He Shows Off His ‘Little Smokies’ In the Snow Days Before Unfollowing Wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Singer Justin Bieber set social media ablaze this week while posing in freezing temperatures during his Aspen vacation.

The “Sorry” chart-topper showcased his toned physique in nothing but Calvin Klein boxer briefs as he sat in a chair by a snowy riverbank, appearing to have just emerged from an icy plunge.

People were talking about it, but for all the wrong reasons.

The 30-year-old former child star, who recently became a father, reminded fans of why he was a heartthrob in the 2010s with two steamy photos on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 17. The flicks quickly became the talk of the internet, and now fans are wondering if this is why his wife, Hailey Bieber, unfollowed him online.

Justin Beiber fans are concerned he’s “unraveling” after sharing spicy photos online amid alleged marital issues with wife Hailey Beiber. (Photo: @justinbieber / Instagram

The images featured the “Peach” singer posing in white underwear against a backdrop of snow-covered trees, his body still glistening with water droplets from his cold-water dip.

However, the freezing temperatures and wet conditions created an unexpectedly revealing situation: his soaking white briefs. The sunlight streaming down his body only amplified the view, leading to a flood of reactions across social media platforms.

While some fans on Daily Mail swooned over the Canadian crooner’s physique, others expressed genuine concern about his well-being.

One worried observer commented, “I firmly believe that he’ll be put under a conservatorship by his own attorney or his management team. Despite Haileys social media posts, this boy isn’t thriving. If anything, he’s unraveling.”

The revealing nature of the photos sparked a range of responses.

One fan noted the obvious, writing, “It’s obviously very VERY cold this time of year, I shrink thinking about little frostbitten todgers in the snow! a warm snack of little smokies come to mind. We’ll leave it at that, for now.”

The observations grew increasingly pointed, with one person noting, “Awe… it’s a little itty bitty one! Isn’t that sweet! (Sarcasm)” and another simply tweeted, “Mmmmm I see something tiny.”

Mmmmm I see something tiny 🫣😩 — Eva Martinez (@evamartineztv) January 17, 2025

Some fans took a more balanced approach, with one commenting, “It’s small. But there is nothing wrong with that. He looks handsome though. I like the clean cut hairstyle. I’m more excited about that. Looks so much better than the shaggy mop head we have seen over the last several years.”

Despite the mixed reactions to his revealing photos, Bieber’s personal life appears to be thriving or so some think.

Sources claim Hailey is seeing a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father. After their son was born, People magazine reported that the two “seem “more in love and have been in the “happy bubble since baby Jack was born” in August.

“The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” Bieber allegedly wrote over a photo of Hailey posted on his Instagram Story on Jan. 21. The post was made hours before unfollowing Hailey, according to Forbes.

As suspicion grew, fans noticed that Bieber re-followed his wife, prompting him to shut down fans’ wild conspiracy theories.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Sh*t is getting suss out here,” he wrote in another post on his Instagram Story.

Justin Bieber says someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account:



“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife

Shit is getting suss out here” pic.twitter.com/RfqlcMaeLg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

By 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21, it appears that Bieber and Hailey have re-followed each other on the app. But some have accused him of using the matter as a PR stunt.

“F–k y’all who thought they were getting divorced!” wrote one person on X, while another said, “pr stunt backfired now he’s trying to save it.”

A third said, “What a lazy attempt at pr to get people talking about him for his upcoming music…that’s all his team could come up with?”

Justin Beiber and his wife re-follow each other after unfollowing. (Images: @justinbeiber/Instagram; @haileybeiber/Instagram)

The day before these viral photos and marital buzz Bieber was spotted doing another cold plunge in the same white underwear, this time sporting a pink beanie hat.

Meanwhile, Hailey has been making headlines of her own, recently donating $1M toward L.A. fire victims through her Rhode Foundation.

As the images continue to circulate online, they serve as a reminder that even as Bieber embraces fatherhood, he hasn’t lost his ability to capture public attention — though perhaps this time the freezing temperatures may alter just to whom he is a sex symbol.

Bieber and Hailey have been married since September 2018, and baby boy, Jack Blues, is their first child together.