‘It’s Khloé’s Fault’: Khloé Kardashian Faces Questions About Her Parenting After Incident Involving Her Son Puts Best Friend Malika Haqq in a Tough Spot

Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq have been best friends for over two decades.

Some say it’s an ordinary LA friendship, while others say it came with luxury vacations, reality TV checks, and a front-row seat to Hollywood from one end.

But now fans think that same friendship may be costing Malika something bigger: her ability to tell Khloé when she’s wrong.

Khloé Kardashian’s parenting confession sparked backlash so intense that best friend Malika Haqq was forced to publicly defend both Khloé and her son. (Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

The longtime besties first met as teenagers in 1999 through Malika’s twin sister, Khadijah. Since then the women have been inseparable, presenting themselves as ride-or-dies.

Malika stood by Khloé through cheating scandals, breakups, and public embarrassment.

Fans now think the friendship is beginning to look more one-sided after Khloé’s latest admission.

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She casually admitted her son nearly wrecked Malika’s child’s graduation celebration on her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land.”

Khloé mentioned she attended a kindergarten graduation lunch for Malika’s son, Ace Flores.

Malika shares the 5-year-old with rapper O.T. Genasis.

Khloé brought her daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Dream, daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, and Psalm, son of Kim and Kanye West, accompanied them.

Khloé said 3-year-old Tatum warned her ahead of the party that he did not want to attend.

“He’s such a Leo,” Khloé laughed during the podcast. “He was like, ‘I don’t wanna go! But he’s three.'”

Instead of skipping the event, she said she made him go anyway, and things spiraled.

“Tatum comes in, and he was like, ‘I don’t wanna be here,'” Khloé explained. “He goes, ‘OK, I’m gonna make such a big mess.'”

She then described her son running through the event “like the Tasmanian devil.”

The “Khloé and Kim Take Miami” star said he splashed water, grabbed candy, knocked over a balloon garland, and nearly flipped over a buffet table before she stopped him.

“He [was] deliberately making a mess,” she said.

Khloé repeatedly referred to the ordeal as “funny,” but online listeners did not. She said her son was so bad that she called the nanny to take him away.

Many critics accused her of treating bad behavior like a joke instead of disciplining her son.

Some blasted her version of the “gentle parenting” approach. Others rolled their eyes at her for simply not correcting Tatum’s behavior.

The backlash became so intense that Malika eventually stepped in to defend both Khloé and Tatum after fans flooded her page with criticism.

Malika defends Khloé Kardashian & her 3 yo son Tatum after Khloé joked on her podcast about him being “destructive” at Malika’s son’s graduation party. pic.twitter.com/2cC7KFdOpP — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) May 23, 2026

“I wasn’t going to do this, but I feel like it’s extremely necessary to address the topic of Khloé and her son Tatum,” Malika said in a video on her Instagram Stories.

She insisted the graduation party “was amazing from start to finish,” arguing that a small parenting moment turned into unnecessary drama.

“The reason why he wasn’t destructive in completion is because his mother was watching him and she stopped him,” she explained about Khloé.

Khloé later tried to calm the fire herself. She said she “regretfully” shared a “three-minute moment” that had gotten “way blown out of proportion.”

She also insisted that both of her children were disciplined privately, and Malika confirmed she was not upset.

“Tatum didn’t ruin anything. You’re mad and we are still laughing,” she replied to one person blasting her online.

By then, however, Facebook commenters had already turned the situation into a referendum on both women.

“Khloe made that phone call and she jumped right online like a good girl,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I didn’t like how they tried to flip the narrative onto the child when everyone was criticizing Khloé for thinking it was funny.”

A third person commented, “She needs Khloe. Any other bff would check her and call it whatever.”

Others defended Khloé entirely.

“Yall sound like miserable haters! I hope you all have perfect children! Mine used to cut up at that age. He’s 3. Guess yall wanted her to [watch] him huh? Its Khloe’s fault for sharing and people will have opinions so I get it i guess,” one supporter argued.

The parenting controversy comes after Khloé had mostly stayed out of messy headlines for months.

Last December she briefly went viral after publicly flirting with California teacher Jacob Myers-Norys on one of his Instagram videos, fueling speculation she was finally ready to move on from Tristan Thompson’s repeated cheating scandals.

Now, instead of romance gossip, Khloé is once again fighting accusations about her parenting and her best friend, Malika.

Fans have often connected the women’s motherhood journeys because they became moms within a few years of each other. Malika welcomed Ace in March 2020.

Khloé welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. But nobody expected Khloé’s latest story to spark this level of backlash.