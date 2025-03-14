‘She Likes Him, He Tolerates Her’: Timothée Chalamet’s Lack of Affection Towards Mushy Kylie Jenner Cause Fans to Speculate His Disinterest

Kylie Jenner might be into Timothée Chalamet more than he’s into her — or that’s what fans seem to think.

The couple spent part of their day at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in California on March 9, watching French tennis player Ugo Humbert play against Holger Rune from Denmark. The two were spotted in the stands, but their body language left fans questioning Chalamet’s true feelings towards Jenner.

In a widely circulated video stringing a few short clips together, Jenner is seen giving Chalamet loads of affection, but some think the “Dune” star wasn’t reciprocating enough love. The clip begins with Chalamet taking off his glasses and the “Kylie Cosmetics” founder taking her boyfriend’s face into her hands as they prepare to take a photo. She gently pecked him with kisses, but Chalamet didn’t seem interested. In fact, as he was receiving his smooches, Chalamet turned his face and eyes towards the match instead of Jenner. According to forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman, who spoke with the Daily Mail, before Jenner packed on the kisses, she told Chalamet to give “eye contact,” which he barely did.

Timothée Chalamet’s Lack of Interest In Kylie Jenner’s Kisses and Fans Are Dubbing Their Relationship a ‘Farce’ (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)



The following short clip showed Chalamet sitting back in his chair, seemingly hurting himself. He winces with his lips mouthing the words “Ow” before his caring girlfriend appears to mouth the words, “Are you OK?” She then rubs his lower abdomen while he mouths, “I’m good. I’m good. Don’t worry about it.” In the last two clips, Chalamet is laser-focused on the game, yelling out multiple times at the players. He appears to pay less attention to his girlfriend.

While things are probably just fine between the two, fans can’t get past how awkward Chalamet acted toward Jenner in the video.

One person commented under the Neighborhood Talk’s post, “She likes him. he tolerates her.” Another wrote, “He don’t even like her fr.” A third said, “Timothée doesn’t look like a willing participant in this farce of a relationship!”

A fourth fan offered a different perspective, writing, “I think he just didn’t wanna miss what was going on in the game. So she was playfully trying to distract him. Like when y’all mans be playing the video game. Yall some haters.”

Jenner and Chalamet have been seeing each other since April 2023, but they are relatively private about their relationship. While they’ve had several public outings, they don’t make many comments about each other in interviews, nor do they post pictures of each other on Instagram.

Prior to dating the “Little Women” actor, Jenner reportedly dated Cody Simpson and was rumored to have dated rapper Jaden Smith. She then got into a relationship with rapper Tyga for about two years. Following that, she dated rapper Travis Scott for a few years before they called it quits in 2022. She and Scott share two children together: their daughter Stormi Webster and their son Aire Webster.

As for Chalamet, he dated Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, for a short time while they both attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. He was then dating Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Depp for roughly a year. He was also rumored to have dated actress Eiza González for a few months in 2020.

Chalamet does not have any children yet.