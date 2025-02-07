‘She Wins the Mother of the Year’: Khloé Kardashian Exposes Mom Kris Jenner for Encouraging Her to Take Racy Photos In the Buff

If you’re a Khloé Kardashian fan who has enjoyed some of the racy photos she shares online, you should be thanking her mother, Kris Jenner.

During a Feb. 6 chat with family law attorney Laura Wasser on her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Khloe exposed her “momager” for encouraging her to take sexy photos. The discussion began when both women agreed that taking pictures is not the true reason they decide to dress up and work out.

“I don’t dress or work out so people will take a picture of me. I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid,” said Kardashian, noting this statement was a quote from Wasser, who claimed, “I don’t remember saying that.”

This prompted Wasser to segue into the next topic and ask Kardashian if she’s heard the saying “Take naked pictures of yourself right now because as much as you might hate them, in 10 years you’ll be like I was hot.”

“My mom tells me that,” said Kardashian, 40, without hesitation.

The mother of two then seems to hint that it isn’t considered normal for a parent to urge their child to partake in such provocative activities. In response to Jenner’s advice, she said she would ask her, “Are you OK?”

But apparently, Jenner’s suggestion is out of consideration, and her explanation for offering it didn’t help much either. “She’s always like you’re never going to look as good as you do now,” said Khloé.

Giving an example of her mother’s motivation, she joked, “It could be snowing she’s like ‘just wear a bikini.’”

Fans condemned Jenner’s encouragement on Page Six’s website.

A commenter said, “Maybe Kris will get lucky again with a tape she can sell.”

“Because Kris needs the Kash,” said another commenter.

“Of course she does! That’s the kind of mother she is!!!!!” commented a third.

A fourth person chimed in, “She wins the mother of the year.”

This is in reference to the 2003 sex tape of Kardashian’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, and singer-actor Ray J that was leaked in 2007 and catapulted the Kardashian name to another level of notoriety. While Kim presented herself as being embarrassed by the tape for years, Ray J, claimed in a 2022 interview with Daily Mail that he, Kim, and her mother, schemed to have it leaked.

As for pictures, of course when a celebrity posts any content on social media, whether suitable or risqué, it comes with the risk of receiving criticism.

Kardashian and her four sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, Kim, 44, Kendall Jenner, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27, have all had their fair share of experience with that — especially when they’ve been so public with their personal lives on former reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and their current show “The Kardashians.”

But Jenner has made sure that her children are well prepared for any backlash that may come their way, specifically on social media.

In a 2020 podcast interview on InCharge with DVF, Jenner said, “I tell my kids don’t get distracted by all the bulls–t and all the negativity and all the bad energy that can be sucked out of these social media platforms. Just go for the good. Stay true to who you are and everything will fall into place. I told them when we first started doing our show don’t even go on the internet for awhile.”