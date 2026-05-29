‘How Controlling’: Tristan Thompson Obeys Khloé Kardashian’s Shocking Ultimatum That Could Stop Him from Having Kids with Any Other Woman

When it comes to messy and dysfunctional relationships, Khloé Kardashian’s romantic history is high on the list.

Though her latest revelation involving ex Tristan Thompson may be her most side-eye-worthy move yet.

Khloe Kardashian sat down with her ex, Tristan Thompson to discuss why he will never have kids with another woman. (Photos: Khloekardashian/Instagram; Realtristan13/Instagram.

For the latest episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the 41-year-old mom had a sit down with her Thompson, the father of her 8-year-old daughter True and 3-year-old son Tatum.

The quickly conversation unraveled to reveal a shocking ultimatum.

‘It’s Khloé’s Fault’: Khloé Kardashian Faces Questions About Her Parenting After Incident Involving Her Son Puts Best Friend Malika Haqq in a Tough Spot

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The 35-year-old Thompson dropped the bombshell that he recently had a vasectomy, but the major medical decision wasn’t his alone, as Kardashian proudly shared that she practically gave him no choice.

“And who helped you fix that decision? That was me,” Kardashian said of the medical procedure. “Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me.”

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson talked about the ultimatum Khloé once gave him to get a vasectomy in order to save their relationship and revealed the only way Tristan can now have more kids is through Khloé’s embryos that she owns 😳👀



“I think I signed off for two embryos.… pic.twitter.com/TmxSZB7LKR — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) May 28, 2026

However, it wasn’t just the demand of the vasectomy that gave Khloé the upper hand in the situation, because the reality star also made sure to include a little insurance policy for herself.

The former couple still have embryos, which Kardashian confirmed that she legally owns the rights to in case she wants any future children with Thompson. The couple’s son was welcomed via surrogate in 2022.

“You signed them over to me anyway, so I legally own them,” she said before asking, “Do you wanna have more kids in the future?” the Good American co-founder asked the former NBA journeyman.

“I think I signed off for two embryos,” he replied. “So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it’d be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don’t want no more.”

Thompson added a further co-sign, “No more kids, unless it’s coming from Khloé’s embryos.”

“The Kardashians” star wasn’t completely self-serving in her demand, as she also revealed her insistence that Thompson save some sperm in the event that he wants more children with someone else down the line.

“We saved sperm because I said, ‘What if you get married and your wife doesn’t have kids, and you wanna do that?’ ” she recalled. “So we did that. Because you could also reverse it.”

Still, Thompson seems done with fatherhood unless Kardashian is the designated mother.

“No. I’m not, no. I’m not laying down on that table again.”

In addition to his two children with Kardashian, Thompson has two other kids. He has a 9-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 4, with Maralee Nichols.

Theo was conceived during his relationship with Kardashian and led to the former couple’s official split.

Fans didn’t hold back their opinions about Kardashian’s ultimatum and her confusing dynamic with Thompson.

”Bascially, I know he’ll still cheat, but at least he won’t produce kids with other women,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tristan Thompson’s heartfelt post with son Prince sparks outrage as fans accuse him of neglecting his baby with Maralee Nichols. (Photos: @realtristan13 /Instagram; @maraleenichols/Instagram)

“She’s actuallymentally ill, doing all this for a man that embarrassed u multiple times,” another brutally added.

Meanwhile, another person outlined Kardashian’s plan to control Thompson’s future.

“Khloe really owns Tristan’s future kids now. Vasectomy ultimatum + embryo hostage situation. This is next level crazy. Lmao,” they commented.

Another X user suggested that the two were still in love with each other.

“So why do Tristan Thompson and Khloe K sound like they are still in love with each other lol? I hate it when two people separate and are still ghosting each other. Imagine being this delusional about not having a baby with another woman unless it came from the ex’s embryo. Tristan needs help,” their comment read.

Since the end of their relationship, both Kardashian and Thompson have been private about their dating life, being careful not to share any details publicly.