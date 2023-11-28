Kanye West Says He Misses His Father While Living In ‘Kardashian Land’ as Resurfaced Clip Exposes the Kardashians of Excluding West’s Family During the Holidays

In a viral video making its rounds on X and TikTok, Kanye West gave fans insight into what it was like to live in the so-called “Kardashian land.”

As many know, the Grammy Award-winning artist was married to Skims founder Kim Kardashian for six years before she filed for divorce in 2021. Kanye and Kim share four children together: 10-year-old North West, 7-year-old Saint West, 5-year-old Chicago West, and 4-year-old Psalm West. By 2022, Hollywood’s former ‘It couple’ was officially divorced, with Ye being ordered to pay his ex-wife $200,000 in monthly child support for their four children.

Resurfaced clip shows Kanye West talking about life in ‘Kardashian land.’ (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Throughout their drawn-out divorce proceedings, Kanye has gone on a series of social media rants, accusing Kim of keeping his children from him. While Kim previously has denied those claims, a video of Kanye discussing a former Christmas mishap has fans thinking otherwise.

Back in October, a TikTok user under the username @ye_is_my_dad shared a throwback video of the “Runaway” rapper speaking to a group of people who were surrounding him while at a postal office.

In the clip, the 46-year-old rocked a USPS vest and a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap. The controversial slogan was first created by former President Ronald Reagan but was popularized by 45th President Donald Trump.

“I stay in f—-g Kardashian Land for Christ’s sake,” he can be heard saying. “You know, and I got a son in my house, and I got the nannies talking down to me. I got the mother – y’all think y’all got a mother-in-law? I got the mother-in-law of all mother-in-laws!”

West is referring to Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner, whom he has previously called out for meticulously using her daughter to reach stardom and popularity.

He then decided to recall an incident that reportedly took place after he was hospitalized. “My family came in, they all flew in. Like five of my family members ‘cause it’s been a year after I had been in the hospital.”

In 2016, West checked himself into UCLA Medical Center, where he was treated for exhaustion and given a psychiatric evaluation. Because of this unforeseen circumstance, he had to cancel the last 21 dates of his highly anticipated “The Saint Pablo Tour” that same year.

As the video continued, West claimed that his family flew to Los Angeles to “give me some love for Christmas” and to see his two older children. Per the video’s timeframe, Chicago and Psalm West had not yet been born.

However, his family’s plans reportedly were ruined when they were informed by the Kardashians that they weren’t allowed to see the kids until their personal traditions were upheld.

“They [Kardashians] decided that it’s their tradition to go over Kourntey’s [Kardashian] house and open up gifts and that it wasn’t enough room for my family to be there that morning and that my family that flew in could watch my kids open up gifts later that afternoon,” West said.

He added, “And I didn’t have a voice, and there is no man with a voice in that family.” The Yeezy creator claimed to be “hurt” by an array of things before saying that the majority of his pain stems from missing his father.

“But mostly I miss my f—g dad,” he shared before the video ended.

Kanye’s father, Ray West, currently lives in the Dominican Republic, where he runs his own charity called the Good Water Foundation. As for West’s mother, Donda West, she passed away in 2007 from coronary artery disease, along with post-operative factors following plastic surgery.

The video of Ye has now been obtained by an X account whose mentions are filled with sympathetic supporters for the fashion influencer. One person tweeted, “D–n yo, unless you’re a person that lost both parents, you really wouldn’t understand. Always rooting for Kanye and the betterment of his mental.”

Damn yo 🥺, unless you’re a person that lost both parents you really wouldnt understand. Always rooting for kanye and the betterment of his mental. https://t.co/qswdnVXgbI — misstrina♊️ (@kaytrinv) November 27, 2023

Another person wrote, “F–k all that you telling me Kourtney couldn’t fit five extra people in her mansion for Christmas? For years, I watched my granny fit all her eight kids, 24 grandkids, four great-grandkids, her two sisters and their kids, and other friends into her small two story house for Christmas. Hmmm.”

While this throwback clip is around six years old, Kanye’s friend and fashion stylist Ian Connor recently shared a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange between the father of four and Elon Musk. In their reported messages, Kanye seemingly informed Musk that Kim was keeping his children from him.

“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend…” part of Kanye’s text message supposedly read.

It is currently unclear if Ye was really the person behind the message because neither he nor Musk have come out to confirm their interaction.