‘No Limit to How Low the Kardashians Will Go’: Kris Jenner’s Fears of O.J. Simpson Recorded Confessions About Their ‘Personal Relationship’ Resurface

Kris Jenner purportedly continues to be haunted by the secrets O.J. Simpson may have left behind following his death in April 2024. The former Buffalo Bills running back died of prostate cancer in Las Vegas. He was 76 years old.

Last month, new claims that the ex-pro baller was captured on tape confessing to the 1994 killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, surfaced. His former security guard, Iroc Avelli, told Minnesota police the recording could be found on a thumb drive in his backpack when he was arrested in a separate investigation in 2022.

However, no such audio was uncovered; only recordings of Avelli speaking to himself were heard. O.J. famously stood trial and was acquitted of the murders in 1995. Notable members of the defense team included Robert Kardashian and Johnnie Cochran.

The retired athlete was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial that saw him ordered to pay $33 million to the victims’ families. He and Nicole shared two children, Sydney and Justin. He was also a father to three elder children, Arnelle, Jason, and Aaron, with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley.

Despite the shocking claims of a confession being debunked, news of a possible tape of “The Juice” speaking at length about his past has allegedly struck a nerve with Jenner, according to RadarOnline. More specifically, the momager is reportedly concerned that rumors of the alleged affair will resurface.

"She said to me more than once that she thought that he would kill her and get away with it." – Kris Jenner on Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson pic.twitter.com/srjq6vrKKX — E! News (@enews) June 12, 2019

Jenner and the one-time NFL superstar’s relationship dates back to the 1970s when the reality TV maven began dating her first husband, Robert. The esteemed attorney was close friends with O.J., whom he met during their tenure at the University of Southern California.

As a result, the “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” matriarch became close friends with Nicole. Their respective marriages ended in 1991 and 1992. “Kris is sweating bullets that those affair rumors will be reexamined,” RadarOnline claims its purported insider said.

“Kris is worried about what he may have recorded and what Robert confided in him that she doesn’t know about.” The individual further shared that “What claims O.J. might have made about their personal relationship – no matter how ridiculous they are – could come back to haunt her and her family. She was Nicole’s best friend and knew O.J. to be an angry, vengeful soul.”

O.J. Simpson takes to his brand new Twitter account to address rumors that he’s Khloe Kardashian’s dad. pic.twitter.com/Bvfw3Et0Se — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2019

Jenner has long denied having anything other than a platonic relationship with the “Roots” actor. At one time, O.J. also denied having a sexual interaction with his friend’s former wife. The Buffalo Bills star also slammed rumors that he actually fathered Rob Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Khloé, amid years of speculation that she looked more like the athlete than Robert.

At least one person has a different account of things. Norman Pardo, O.J.’s former manager, alleged that Jenner and his ex-boss did in fact hook up while hanging out in a jacuzzi. “OJ said he stood up, pulled his shorts down, and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head, and I f–ked that B until I broke her,’” Pardo said in his 2019 documentary “Who Killed Nicole?” They were both married at the time.

The public weighed in on the matter on The New York Post’s platform. “She said she never had an “affair” with OJ that’s not the same as a one night stand,” read one comment. A second person stated, “I totally believe this. Kris was known for sleeping with multiple men during her marriage to Robert.” While a third commenter typed, “There is no limit to how low the Kardashians will go.”

Jenner threatened legal action against outlets spreading the rumors in 2019, but she has been unsuccessful in putting an end to the “tasteless and disgusting” narrative.