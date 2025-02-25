‘So Disrespectful’: Ice-T’s Unconventional Parenting Style Comes Under Scrutiny After He Hurls Expletives In Front of Young Daughter In Resurfaced Video

Ice-T has once again found himself at the center of a parenting debate after a resurfaced video showed the rapper using explicit language during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony — with his young daughter standing just feet away.

The controversial moment took place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, when the “New Jack City” actor received his star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Rapper Ice-T is underfire after a resurfaced clip shows him cursing in front of his young daughter, Chanel. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

While Ice-T is seen at the mic in a video shared on social media, his then-7-year-old, Chanel Nicole Marrow, stands next to the right side of the podium supporting her dad. The gangsta rap pioneer didn’t hold back, even with his daughter nearby.

“I want to thank the motherf—king haters because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be,” he declared.

Adding, “All the naysayers… All the people that wanted to end my career, now I’m on the Walk of Fame b—ch—s motherf—kers, and that’s the motivation.”

The “Colors” artist doubled down on his message, stating, “You gotta let them haters motivate you. If you wanna go into the gym, get going to YouTube, see somebody talking s—t about you, then go get your reps in.”

Ice-T shared the clip to mark the second anniversary of the honor on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s make this Perfectly clear…… #HollywoodWalkofFame.”

While many congratulated the “Colors” artist, other fans quickly voiced their concerns about his language in front of the child.

“All that d—n foul language in front of your #MINIME,” one commenter noted.

Another wrote, “So disrespectful to talk in front of his young daughter like that. Why is she even there, right in his earshot if he wanted to talk like that.”

Some social media users pointed out Chanel’s reaction.

Another noted, “Even the baby started clapping… LOL!” while another unamused critic pleaded, “I’m a lover, not a hater, but the language in front of your precious daughter!?!? What?!? You need to be the example. Rise above the haters, but drop the profanity please.”

This isn’t the first time Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, have been slammed for their parenting choices. In August 2023, the Grammy winner clapped back at critics, making it clear that he and Coco would raise Chanel their way.

“Worry about your own damn kids,” he said, brushing off public scrutiny.

Still, the criticism continued.

Months earlier in June 2024, when Ice-T commented on Lenny Kravitz’s decision to be celibate, critics took the opportunity to call out his parenting. Many argued he should focus on his own household, especially after he and Coco were criticized for pushing their daughter in a stroller despite her no longer being a toddler.

By October, outrage erupted after his wife shared bikini photos from a beach day with then 8-year-old little girl. Social media users blasted the images as “trashy” and inappropriate, while the couple maintained that their family dynamic was nobody else’s business.

The backlash carried into December when Chanel’s birthday celebration sparked heated debates. Many felt the party was excessive and exposed the young girl to mature themes too soon, which is a common theme in much of the criticism regarding the “Law and Order: SVU” star’s parenting.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, one commenter summed up what many see as the result of Ice-T and Coco’s parenting style: “His daughter is a female version of him.”

Through it all, the actor has remained unfazed, standing firm in his unconventional parenting choices.