‘This Sh-t’s Been Too Long’: Ice-T Explodes After a Mother Is Killed, Alters His Most Controversial Lyrics to Target the Shooting

Renee Nicole Good was shot to death by agent Jonathan Ross in an encounter with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel as she observed their activity in a residential neighborhood after she dropped off her 6-year-old child at school.

Video of the shooting captured Good being polite to the agent seconds before he shot her as she was attempting to drive away from him in her SUV.

Ice-T changes his lyrics from “Cop Killer” to “ICE Killer” following ICE agent Jonathan Ross murdering Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Photo credit: Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

‘Fix It!’: Ice-T Fans Sound Off After ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Producers Trimmed His Role to Make Room for White Actress

The White House claims she tried to weaponize her vehicle in an act of “domestic terrorism,” but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the self-defense claim “bullsh-t,” and Ice-T agrees.

Good was shot to death on Jan. 7 as ICE conducted a raid in the city, and two people were shot by a Customs and Border Protection agent in Portland, Oregon, the following day. Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were shot inside a red Toyota during the “Operation Oregon” ICE raid. ICE also claimed that the driver tried to use his car as a weapon and claimed self-defense.

Rapper Ice-T is well-known for his provocative song “Cop Killer” with the heavy metal band Body Count. The song is about a person who is fed up with rampant police brutality and has a desire to kill police officers, and during their latest performance, the recording artist changed the lyrics to “ICE Killer.”

The original version begins “Cop Killer! Yeah!︱ I got my black shirt on ︱I got my black gloves on ︱I got my ski mask on ︱This shit’s been too long ︱I got my twelve gauge sawed off ︱I got my headlights turned off ︱I’m ’bout to bust some shots off ︱I’m ’bout to dust some cops off.”

Ice-T said during the performance that he was dedicating the song to ICE agents.

“This is going out to all the ICE agents, running up in muthf*ckas. F*ck ’em all. I don’t give a f*ck,” he said before adding, “I changed the words, ICE KILLER!”

The latest version changed the lyrics to “ICE killer! Yeah! ︱ I got my black shirt on ︱I got my black gloves on ︱I got my ski mask on ︱This sh*t’s been too long ︱I got my twelve gauge sawed off ︱I got my headlights turned off ︱I’m ’bout to bust some shots off ︱I’m ’bout to dust some cops off.”

Fans reacted to the change on Instagram, and many posted fire emojis. One fan wrote, “Ice-T never changed his political stance. Can’t say the same for the other ice and doggy.”

“See…this my era my type of artist to speak up! Let’s go,” added another.

“Cop Killer” was an extremely controversial song when it came out in 1992, and both then-President George H.W. Bush and then-Vice President Dan Quayle called the song “sick” and said it incited sedition.

Police groups also targeted the song, and Ice-T’s then-record label, Time Warner Inc., and the artist pulled the song after the label received bomb threats. The “Colors” rapper defended the song and said it was to condemn racism and police brutality. He also called it a “protest song.”

“The enemies on that album are racist people, parents who teach racism to their kids

and brutal police,” he said at the time. “If those are my enemies, so be it.”

The song was re-released in 2005 on the group’s album “Body Count: Live in LA.”