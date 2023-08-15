‘You Can’t Pay Attention to the Idiots’: Ice-T and Wife Coco Austin Remain Unbothered Following Criticism for Their ‘Different’ Parenting Style for Daughter Chanel

Ice-T says he and his wife Coco Austin are unfazed by the criticism they’ve faced on social media about their parenting style. The married couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Chanel Marrow, but her mother has faced the brunt of it all.

The “99 Problems” rapper — who is also the father of 47-year-old LeTesha Morrow and 31-year-old Tracy Marrow Jr. — claims he and Coco have different parenting styles than “normal” parents.

Ice-T, Coco Austin and Chanel Marrow in New York City’s Times Square. (Photo: screenshot @coco / Instagram)

“Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I’m a f—king rock star, it’s different,” he said to People magazine. “We’re like the Osbournes. We have a different dynamic in our house. But it’s not harmful. That’s the main thing. It’s us.”

“We just feel like we’re sharing something that makes us happy,” Ice-T continued. “Now, at some point, Chanel might say ‘Daddy or Mommy, I don’t want to be on social media’ and we’ll stop. But she’s a normal kid. She wants to do her TikToks and her Reels.”

The 65-year-old noted that Chanel has fun on social media and that the family shares what makes them happy. He also added that the couple try not to take anything personally, especially if it comes from people they don’t know.

“You got to remember this: For anything anybody says about me and Coco, there’s a million billion people that are like f—k that. So are you gonna listen to the negative? I always say you’re insulated by love. You got so many people out there that love you. You can’t pay attention to the idiots, you know? So none of that affects us, and you can tell.”

The “Gotta Lotta Love” artist and Austin are often criticized on social media for their parenting choices, one being pictures Austin shared on Instagram of herself giving Chanel a bath in her kitchen sink.

The former video vixen has also been criticized for twinning in matching bathing suits with her daughter. But her husband is often there to hit back fiercely at trolls in her defense.

“Today an Interviewer asked me how Coco and I feel about people talking s—t about our parenting of Chanel… F em ALL..!,” Ice-T tweeted back in June. “Coco and I are the BEST Parents of all time! Take notes MFs!! lol.”

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor also praised Austin during her appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show last November. She was brought to tears while discussing her family’s dynamic as her husband of 22 years credited her for being “the most incredible person” and “best mother” to Chanel.

