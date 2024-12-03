‘Seems Like a Party For Adults’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Under Fire Over Dinner for 9-Year-Old Daughter as Fans Zoom In on Bottles of Wine and Her Cake Design

It was a family affair as Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, celebrated their daughter’s birthday. The proud parents uploaded posts from the 9-year-old’s gathering to Instagram.

In the images and videos, a stunned Chanel was at a loss for words as a restaurant waiter walked out with a cake decorated with gold macarons, a Roblox avatar version of the rapper’s mini-me, teal hearts, and candles.

“I think I was very successful this year by surprising Chanel with a family dinner and involving a birthday cake!! She totally wasn’t ready. We got her!! We enjoyed singing 90’s music all night .. She was so embarrassed..lol,” Coco captioned one of the uploads.

Ice-T and Coco Austin criticized over 9-year-old daughter Chanel’s birthday dinner that looked more like a “party for adults.” Photos: Coco/Instagram.

In the comments, fans gushed about the “humble kiddo” sweet reaction to being surrounded by her loved ones, including Ice-T’s older children, daughter LeTesha Marrow, 48, and son Tracy Marrow Jr., 33, whom he respectively shares with ex-girlfriends Adrienne and Darlene.

“I love that your much older children spend time with Chanel,” a follower wrote. Another said, “She looks so grown up.”

A third individual commented, “Lmao she just reacted like a 27 year old just casually out for drinks with gf’s!”

Ice-T and Coco have been married for 22 years. They welcomed their only child together, Chanel in 2015.

However, elsewhere on Instagram, the public’s reactions to the festivities took a turn when onlookers grew critical. “Seems like a party for adults, not a 9 year old little girl,” said one naysayer.

The party appeared to be held in an establishment known for its wine, given its cellar-like aesthetic and the countless bottles that lined the walls.

Someone else harshly wrote, “Based on the cake decoration the mother has high hopes that she will be able to bimbo-out the daughter to match her look at some point. My thinking is that it will be tough going.”

Coco has been under scrutiny for years for her parenting and her sexy, fitted attire. Since becoming a first-time mother, the model has also been slammed for the matching swimsuits she and her daughter wear on family vacations and posing provocatively.

While vacationing in the Bahamas in October, Coco rocked a cheeky and cleavage-baring swimsuit. Chanel’s two-piece did not exhibit any of the high-cut and mature design aspects; it simply matched the colors of her mother’s swimwear.

Despite the criticism, Coco gets the support she needs right at home with her husband, who praises her as a great mother to Chanel.

“This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine,” Ice-T said in a video message on the “Tamron” show in 2022.

The former rapper and his wife, who are unabashed about keeping their love life going, have confirmed that they won’t be adding anymore minis to the family, nor will they be allowing critics to dictate how they parent.