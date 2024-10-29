‘Drag Her Like Y’all Do Black Women’: Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin Sparks Outrage Over ‘Trashy’ Bikini Photoshoot with 8-Year-Old Daughter Chanel 

Former reality star Coco Austin Marrow, Ice-T’s wife, is facing criticism for her parenting style once again.

This time, the controversy isn’t about pushing her school-aged child in a stroller but about her and her daughter wearing matching swimsuits on a family vacation.

Former reality star and rapper Ice T’s wife, Coco Austin, is under fire for posing provocatively with her daughter, Chanel. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

Each year, the family — including the rapper-turned-actor, his wife Coco, and their 8-year-old daughter, Chanel — takes a trip together, and Coco often shares pictures on social media to mark the occasion.

In her latest, and apparently controversial, post from their Caribbean getaway, she wrote, “A little rain in Bahamas didn’t stop Chanel and I to go out to the pool! We create our own energy – rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits.”

The mother-daughter duo sported two pigtails and customized lavender-iridescent and hot pink bikinis by Fede Swimwear. Most of the photos showed Coco and Chanel posing, but one image, in particular, drew attention. Coco posed with her backside toward the camera, while Chanel sat on her lap.

One Instagram user commented, “Why is no one weirded out that she’s doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo? That’s hella weird.”

When The Shade Room shared the post, more people joined the discussion, expressing disapproval over what they felt was an inappropriate poolside photo shoot.

“Very inappropriate pose with a child tho,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Drag her like y’all do Black women.”

Another person remarked, “If a Black woman had done this, she would have been called all sorts of names.”

A third chimed in, “Nah, we not gonna normalize posing like this with your child next to you. Wild times we live in. Ion wanna hear anyone say otherwise, my mind is made.”

Despite the backlash over her pose, some commenters couldn’t help but note how much Chanel resembles her dad. *“Who ordered a small Iced Tea,” joked one user.

Another added, “He ain’t NEVER need a DNA test.”

This isn’t the first time Coco has been criticized for sharing risqué photos with her daughter.

In September 2023, she posted a few photos of her and Chanel at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey. Momma Coco and Chanel rocked matching black-and-white striped bathing suits, made by Sugar Dollllz.

The first photograph is the carousel of pictures shows Coco sticking her booty out and her daughter, then-7, mimicking the classic hoochie pose.

While some wonder how Ice-T feels about his wife’s provocative social media posts, he has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t care what others think, asserting that his wife looks great and is a good mother.

The couple remains unbothered, even as critics continue to voice concerns about what they deem as innappropriate with their daughter on social media.