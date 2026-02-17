‘Whoa!’: Ice-T’s Brutal Trump Comparison Cut Deep as MAGA Spirals Into Outrage

Ice-T has never hidden his contempt for Donald Trump, and when the country handed the former reality TV mogul another term on Nov. 5, 2024, he reacted exactly how you’d expect — loud, sharp, and unapologetic.

Back then, the rapper-turned-actor didn’t just side-eye the outcome; he scorched it. He framed the win as proof that voters were embracing a man he’s long painted as power-obsessed, slippery, and far too comfortable with comparisons most public figures would shut down immediately.

Now, that pointed post is making fresh rounds online, landing in timelines as if it were written yesterday. The message hasn’t softened, the tone hasn’t aged — and people are once again dissecting every word, wondering if Ice-T fans meant to spark round two.

Ice-T responds after fans of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” slam the series for cutting his screen time this season. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

‘Talk S—t Get BLOCKED’: Ice-T Hits Back at Critics Who Got Something to Say Following Viral Video of Heated Confrontation with a Sheriff

The “Colors” artist compared Trump to Satan mere days after he was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, issuing a tweet that was shared more than 17,000 times.

“I can’t believe people are comparing Trump to Satan,” wrote Ice-T. “Yes, he’s evil, but he’s certainly not as evil as Trump.” The tweet resurfaced on Threads on Feb. 11 with the caption, “‘Do you agree with Ice-T?”

Fans of the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star got riled up, as they posted comments like, “Yes I agree,” and “Brilliant way of putting it Ice-T!!!”

The jokes rolled right off the tongue from there as one person wrote, “Satan was an angel. Trump never ever could claim that.” Another said, “Heaven doesn’t want him, Hell is afraid he’ll take over.”

Ok… that was funny… — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 6, 2020

Yet and still some were in shock that Ice-T would take aim at someone known for trolling those who speak against him as one social media user exclaimed, “Don’t believe he said it.”

Another user brought up Trump’s old friend, the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Following the Department of Justice’s shocking release of files tied to the disgraced financier’s alleged crimes and scandal. Before his death in 2019, Epstein wrote in an email that Trump was “evil beyond belief, mad.”

“He’s spot on! Even EPSTEIN said that,” wrote one person who made the reference.

“Love you Ice-T and that was a good one,” another chimed in. “Whoa! Satan is going to be pissed but this is quite accurate!!”

The “New Jack Hustler” artist also shared his opinion about Trump during a 2025 interview with “AllHipHop.”

“Trump, to me, has shown many, many ways how much of a piece of s—t he is,” he said. “I don’t think, I think he likes Black people when it’s to his advantage. He’s an opportunist. Me being a criminal, I know a con artist when I see one.”

The “6 in the Morning” artist also changed the lyrics to his controversial song “Cop Killer” with his metal band, Body Count, during a January concert. Ice-T changed the lyrics to “ICE Killer” after ICE agents in Minneapolis killed a young mother, Renee Good. Weeks later, Border Patrol agents in the city killed a young nurse named Alex Pretti.

Ice-T is unafraid to express his opinions and take a stand, as demonstrated in a heated exchange with a school teacher and Trump supporter. She criticized him for marrying a white woman and for his celebration of Black History Month. In response, he defended his 20-plus-year marriage to Coco Austin and addressed her disrespectfully.