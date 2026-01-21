‘She Asked for That’: Ice-T Hits Back After Getting Lectured by a Teacher Over Marrying a White Woman, Reactions Shift When People Discover Who She Is

A Donald Trump supporter chose the wrong person to antagonize when she targeted Ice-T for his interracial marriage. One post meant to celebrate and honor the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for civil rights.

But the rapper probably never expected to land on the radar of Annette Albright, a former teacher.

Ice-T exchanged words with a Trump-supporter after she blasted him over his personal life online. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records)

‘She’s Not a Traditional Wife’: Coco Austin’s Controversial Past Comes to Light as Ice-T’s Viral Marriage Advice Sets Off Fan Fury

Ice-T wrote, “Hope you had happy MLK Day.. Some things never change.. smh,” as the caption for a tweet revisiting the 1958 arrest of the reverend outside of a courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. King was accused of loitering while showing public support for Ralph David Abernathy, who was being arraigned inside.

The memorable image showed King dressed in a suit and hat as two white officers roughly clenched his arms behind his back. The post garnered a multitude of responses; some followers agreed with the West Coast native, others believed that some progress had been made, and then there were those like Annette Albright who shifted the focus onto Ice-T’s personal life.

Albright scoffed, “You are married to a whole White Woman and talking about some things never change.”

The “Colors” lyricist has been married to model Coco Austin since 2001 and they are parents to a daughter named Chanel Nicole. Ice-T is also a dad to adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.

The rap legend retweeted Albright’s post along with, “Wow…. I have no words for this B—ch.. smh.” The exchange circulated on Instagram, where a user wrote, “She asked for that honestly because that’s an verbal insult to him.”

Wow…. I have no words for this Bitch.. smh https://t.co/S3cny7xnqu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 20, 2026

A second person remarked, “It’s definitely change especially for whites and black are able to marry and have a family stop the hate.” The reactions from Ice-T and others provoked Albright to unleash more tweets. Her response reads:

“Did ICE T just refer to me as a b—ch because I challenged his rhetoric? He couldn’t man up and communicate with me like he would want someone to talk to his mother, sister, or daughter? I didn’t disrespect him or call him out his name. I shouldn’t have expected anything less from a man who choose a wife who was working a pole and can’t keep his license tag in good standing.”

A fan of the “New Jack City” actor explained, “You insulted his wife of 24 years out of the blue because he posted a picture of MLK. Then you called her a pole dancer again out of the blue for literally no reason. Was that necessary? Why would you do that? Take some responsibility.”

Trump was never a racist. If Trump is a racist, he is the worse at being racist.



It's sad that celebrities such as @Ludacris are led by the 🥜s by the Black Collective, who is being emotionally manipulated by White Liberals.



Folks such as @cthagod @RickeySmiley and others… pic.twitter.com/1veYHAfzPC — Annette Albright (@inezalbright2) January 18, 2026

In additional tweets, Albright asked “The Black Collective” and the entertainer to explain matters like criminal justice reform, crime in Black communities, and unsafe conditions in public schools; the latter is especially of personal interest.

Albright’s name first made headlines in 2016 when she was assaulted by teens at Harding High School in North Carolina. She suffered multiple injuries and a subsequent firing, which resulted in her filing a workers’ comp lawsuit that was later settled.

The incident also supercharged her fight to reform the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district’s approach to disciplining students and the process to reintroduce pupils back into schools after attending alternative learning centers. She also unsuccessfully ran three campaigns to join the school board.

Electing a White, Male, Republican President is now considered racism in America. 🤦‍♀️🤦🤦‍♀️👩‍🎓 https://t.co/ex5kMhdrqZ — Annette Albright (@inezalbright2) January 21, 2026

Her political affiliation became a talking point during her 2023 run. The former Democrat categorized herself as an independent, but sleuths uncovered her ties to Republican organizations. She eventually confirmed her support of GOP values and expressed plans to update her voting stance properly.

However, her political views are not hidden; they exist online in the countless tweets she shares with “This is what I voted for” messages cosigning Trump’s agenda. In fact, her alignment with the reality TV star has emboldened her to defend him against racist claims.

When Vice President JD Vance told supporters, “You don’t have to apologize for being white anymore,” Albright reposted a clip of the speech along with, “This is what I have been trying to help the blind see.”

This is what I have been trying to help the blind see. https://t.co/8t2zLxzoJD — Annette Albright (@inezalbright2) December 22, 2025

Her support for the administration has not gone unnoticed. In April 2025, she was among those invited to the White House to witness the signing of seven executive orders impacting K-12 learners. As of Jan. 3, she is optimistically awaiting an invitation to Mar-a-Lago to incite “pettiness from the goofys,” a.k.a. MAGA and Republican detractors.