‘Haters Gone Hate’: Ice-T Shares Cheeky Post of His Wife Coco’s Backside Following Backlash Over Their Parenting

Tracy “Ice-T” Marrow, 67, has words for strangers criticizing him and his wife, Nicole “Coco” Austin, 45, on the way they parent their nine-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

The rapper and actor stood up for his spouse of 23 years against online trolls who have been harshly criticizing Coco for posting herself in a bikini and other body-showing outfits.

On Feb. 18, Ice-T uploaded a photo carousel of the former Sports Illustrated cover girl in a bathing suit at the beach to his Instagram and X page. In the first picture, Coco can be seen sunbathing on a beach chair in what appears to be a cheetah print two-piece.

In the second, Coco is flipped over and lying on her stomach with her derriere facing up while Chanel is sitting in the shade looking on.

Ice-T claps back at people criticizing him and his wife, Coco, on parenting their 9-year-old daughter. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“Us right now… While people go back and forth about our parenting… It’s so obvious we look like we give [an] F… Have a nice day!” Ice-T wrote in his caption.

Fans of the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor fans praised the married couple in the app’s comment section, which is quite the opposite when Coco shares spicy pics on her page.

Many even expressed their support for Ice-T in addressing the negativity directed at his loved ones.

One person proclaimed, “Haters gonna Hate! You are doing a great job!! Chanel seems very happy and loved!!!”

Another said, “Never get tired of watching you put haters in their place.”

A couple of dozen people stayed silent about the hate, choosing to zoom in and get a peek at Ice-T’s “Outstanding view”of Coco.

“Not me zooming in to see what Coco uses for her tanning spray man she looks the same as when I last saw her on reality TV,” said a third person. “That’s amazing for a person of our color. Can you grab me a Pic of the oil?”

Another said, “I don’t see how people can sit and criticize your parenting. Obviously, we see just bits, but your daughter always appears happy and healthy and treasured by you both.”

Ice-T continued his social media warpath by cursing out a critic on X, who replied to a video he posted from his 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Feb. 18.

“Last but not least, I want to thank the motherf—ing haters because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be,” the rap legend joked in his speech from Hollywood Boulevard.

The Newark-born, Los Angeles-raised entertainer shared the Walk of Fame moment with another message. He captioned the clip, “Let’s make this perfectly clear…”

An upset X user in the responses to Ice-T’s tweet called him out as a father, told him, “Shouldn’t be cussing in front of Chanel! Where was Coco to slap you upside the head?”

Ice-T did not hold back on his tormenter as he simply countered, “Shut up b—-.”

For her part, Coco has not been shy about displaying her body in public. In January 2016, the California native reminisced about her 1997 Sports Illustrated photo shoot, which also featured fellow model Sigrid Aahs.

“My first mag cover! Wow, look at them roots! I was 18 here in ’97 This is when I slowly started dyeing my hair blonde. I called it Peanut Butter back then. This was taken in Greece,” Coco posted on Instagram.

Coco’s parenting has been scrutinized for years. In November 2022, the former “Peepshow” burlesque performer spoke about being Chanel’s mom during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” talk show.

“I’m underneath a microscope all the time and you don’t hear what good you do,” a teary-eyed Coco told Hall. “You don’thear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I’m a good mother.”

Coco was initially married to a man named Mike Williams from 1999 to 2001. She later tied the knot with Ice-T on New Year’s Day in 2002 at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“We got married pretty fast,” she wrote on her blog at the time, per People. “He became my best friend, and this instantly was someone I didn’t want to live without. We just knew we wanted to be together, we were like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly. LOL.”

Ice-T and Coco renewed their vows on June 4, 2011, during filming for the “Ice Loves Coco” program, which aired from 2011 to 2013.

Their daughter, Chanel, was born in November 2015. Ice-T also has a daughter, LeTesha Marrow (born in 1976), whom he shares with his former high school sweetheart, Adrienne Marrow. Plus, he has a son, Tracy Marrow Jr. (born in 1991), with an ex-girlfriend, Darlene Ortiz.